BOAZ, Ala. – Snead State’s volleyball team picked up consecutive wins over Lawson State and Southern Union on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, respectively, to close out the regular season 25-7 and 20-4 in ACCC play.
Snead State qualified for the second seed in the state volleyball championship tournament. The tournament beings Friday at the Mobile Convention Center. The Lady Parsons will play No. 7 seed Coastal Alabama East at 1 p.m. in the first round of the double-elimination tournament.
Snead beat Lawson State 3-1 on Oct. 25, winning the first two sets 25-18 and 25-22. Lawson won the third set 25-8 before Snead won the match by taking the fourth set 25-21.
Freshman Lilly Rowell had 15 kills while sophomore Camille Ford had 11 and freshman Brenna Howard 10. Sophomore Jordan Beason had 19 digs and freshman Megan Lee 13. Sophomore Stephanie Sharp had 29 assists and five service aces.
On Oct. 26, Snead swept Southern Union 25-12, 25-13 and 25-16. Ford and Rowell had 10 kills each while Beason had 10 digs and Sharp 28 assists.
Heading into the state tournament, Rowell leads the team with 390 kills. Freshman Sydney Wilson is second with 253 kills.
Sharp has 1,164 assists while Beason leads in digs with 419.
