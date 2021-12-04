You don’t want to ever look ahead in football, but from the start of the 2021 season, it was near-unanimous that Alabama and Georgia would meet in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.
That prognostication was proven right, as the two national championship contenders are set to meet today at 3 p.m. in a game with massive postseason implications.
Georgia will enter the game at 12-0, and seems to be a lock for the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens this afternoon, while Alabama enters at 11-1, needing a win to secure its spot in the Playoff, or a lot of help in other title games should they fall.
Since the first SEC title game back in 1992, the two teams have met in the title game twice, with Alabama winning both games in nail biters, the 2012 game by a 32-28 final, and the 2018 game by a 35-28 margin.
Today’s game is viewed as a battle of an unstoppable force, the Alabama offense, against an immovable object, the Georgia defense, as the two teams have gotten to this point in polar opposite ways.
Alabama, fresh off last week’s dramatic 4OT Iron Bowl win, has not been the dominant Alabama of year’s past, winning its last three SEC games during the regular season by seven points or less. But wins are wins no matter how you get them, and nobody will remember the close calls down the stretch if the Tide can find a way to pull out a win.
Alabama will be counting on its offense, one of the most efficient in the country, but one that is also dealing with injuries, forcing them to lean on the passing game even more of late.
Even with getting slowed down by Auburn last week, the Tide come in averaging just under 43 points per game, and have a lightning passing attack paced by Heisman frontrunner Bryce Young. Young has passed for 3,901 yards on the season to go with 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
He’ll have big-play threat Jameson Williams back this week, after he was ejected in the first half of the Auburn game for targeting.
If there is concern for Alabama on offense, it lies at the running back and offensive line spots, for two different reasons.
In the backfield, the Tide are hampered by injuries coming into the title game. Leading rushing Brian Robinson was injured during the Iron Bowl, putting his status for today’s game into question, which could leave Alabama with just Trey Sanders after three other running backs were lost for the year earlier in the season.
The offensive line is also of concern for Alabama after giving up seven sacks to Auburn’s defense a week ago, and considering that Georgia’s defensive front is thought to be the nation’s best.
That group leads a defense that is number one across the board this season. First in points allowed, yards per play, yards per game, and has posted three shutouts.
The Bulldog defense has given up 83 total points this season, less than seven per game, and around half of those points coming in the fourth quarter of games that were well decided to that point.
They’ve given up just 231 yards per game, limiting opposing rushing attacks to 2.5 yards per carry, and passers to 4.93 yards per attempt.
Yards will not be easy to come by for Alabama.
Up front, the Bulldogs are paced by Heisman candidate Jordan Davis, who has stuffed running games all season, and while his counting stats aren’t much, 24 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss including sacks, he’s been a disruptive force that constantly blows up plays with his pressure and double teams against him.
Georgia has posted 41 sacks this season, with it being a team effort, and no individual player collecting more than five on the season.
Offensively, the Bulldogs will lean on a rushing game that’s averaged more than five yards per carry and 200 yards per game. Zamir White and James Cook are the leading rushers, totaling over 1,200 yards combined and 17 touchdowns.
Quarterback Stetson Bennet has settled in as the season has gone along, putting up solid numbers, 21 touchdowns to five interceptions since taking on the starting role while competing over 65 percent of this throws.
Including those two previous SEC title games, this is the 71st all-time meeting between the two schools, with Alabama controlling the series, leading 41-25-4, including the last six games, which also includes the 2018 Playoff title game. The two teams met last season with Alabama earning a 41-24 victory.
The 3 p.m. kickoff this afternoon will be televised on CBS, and can be heard locally on 92.7 FM of Arab for the Alabama radio call.
Georgia enters the contest as a 6.5 point favorite, the first time in 92 games that Alabama enters a game as an underdog.
