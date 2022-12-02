CROSSVILLE, Ala. — The Crossville Lions (5-1) continued their winning ways Tuesday night with a 70-53 victory over Gaylesville at Crossville Gym. It was the fifth win in a row for the Lions.
“I thought we came out a little flat, but they probably had something to do with that,” CHS head coach Jay Shankles said. “Coach [Kolby] Brannon had his team ready, and they threw some things at us that we hadn’t seen defensively.”
The Lions led 14-11, 26-23 and 45-33 at the quarter breaks.
Crossville was paced by four players in double figures.
Ulises Figueroa scored 21 points, a career high, and Levi Bouldin racked up 20 points and nine rebounds, both career highs. Kaejuan Hatley posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Josue Velazquez netted a career-best 11 points.
“We had some guys really step up to their capabilities tonight,” Shankles said. “Uli is as tough as woodpecker lips. That dude is a warrior and brings it daily.
“Levi was nursing an injury and he was a game time decision, but he toughed it out and we’re glad he did. Josue has gotten better with each game. He’s just a freshman and is growing as a player.”
The Lions hosted Sardis on Friday night to open Class 5A, Area 13 play.
“Van O [Owens] and I have been friends for over 20 years from our days at Ashville,” Shankles said of Sardis’ head coach. “He does an outstanding job.”
Crossville is scheduled to host Asbury on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
