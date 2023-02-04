BOAZ — A 66-point second half surge powered the Snead State Community College Men’s Basketball team past Southern Union State 99-87 on Wednesday night.
Inside Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium, the Parsons trailed in the early going of their Homecoming matchup by double digits, but they went on a run to cut the Southern Union State lead to 36-33 at halftime.
In the second half, Snead State outscored the Bison 66-51. Parsons sophomore guard Ty Briscoe fueled the offensive explosion with five three-pointers. He finished the game with 34 points; 28 came in the second half.
Parsons forward John Whitehead III dropped in 27 points, including two treys. Cole Maddox scored 12 points, including two three-pointers. Mario Andrews and Jordan Long each added 10 points. Dante Bacchus, Jalon Chapman and Shawn Walker each contributed 2.
Sophomore guard Marcus Hill paced Southern Union State with 41 points, including three treys.
With the win, the Parsons improve to 16-5 on the season, 9-4 in conference play.
Snead State now takes sole possession of second place in the ACCC North Division, just behind Southern Union State (12-8, 10-3). Wallace State-Hanceville (15-6, 8-5) follows the Parsons in third place. The division’s top-four teams qualify for the state tournament at Huntsville in March.
The men’s team was next scheduled to host Coastal Alabama-South on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. before starting a six-game road trip.
Lady Parsons fall to Southern Union 62-60 on buzzer-beater
When sophomore guard Gracie Stucky knocked down a three-pointer from the corner, giving the Snead State Women’s Basketball team a 60-59 lead over Southern Union State with 3 seconds remaining in regulation, the Lady Parsons were on the verge of snapping a three-game losing streak.
But after a brief timeout, the Lady Bison quickly inbounded the ball to Nhechinyere Okonkwo, who went on to sink a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the top of the key and down the Lady Parsons 62-60 in heartbreaking fashion.
Southern Union State led Snead State at every rest stop: 14-12 after the first quarter, 32-26 at halftime and 47-46 at the end of the third.
Freshman guard Arianna Moseley paced the Lady Parsons scoring effort with 17 points, including one three-pointer.
Brianna Anderson scored 11 points, including two treys. Delea Vaughn dropped in 8 points. Stucky finished with 7 points, including two three-pointers. DeKerriya Daniel added 5 points, including one trey.
Madison Nesbit scored 4, Veronica Maden 3, and Kileigh Blackwell and Raven McCain 2 apiece.
For Southern Union State, Okonkwo led the team with 19 points.
With the loss, the Lady Parsons fall to 3-13 on the season, 3-8 in conference play.
