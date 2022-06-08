Five standouts on the softball diamond were honored earlier this week with the release of the Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State teams, seeing a pair of teammates get the nod in 3A, then a trio from the same area honored in 5A.
Geraldine’s Lydia West and Boaz’s Emmorie Burke were selected to the First-Team in their respective classes, while Douglas’ MacKinley Portillo was named to the Second-Team in 5A. Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson and Sardis’ Vada Willmore were each named as Honorable Mentions.
Burke, a junior, was selected as an infielder in 5A, and was one of the state’s top hitters while holding down the shortstop position, then becoming one of the Pirates’ key pitchers down the stretch, helping them qualify for the Regional Tournament.
“She’s an extremely hard worker and a team leader,” Boaz head coach David Stanford said. “She has a great support system with her family, and had goals early on to be a college player. She’s just an all-around great kid, great player, great person and student. We couldn’t ask for any better.
“It was big having somebody that’s had some big-game experience, because she plays very high level summer ball across the country, so it was good to have someone on the field to lean on and encourage the young ones, because we were extremely young. She came on later in the season and coming into the area tournament and the regional tournament she pitched extremely well for us, and her competitive nature was one reason we needed her in the circle.”
Burke led the Pirates in nearly every offensive category, and is committed to UAB after her time at Boaz finishes up next season.
West was selected as a Utility player in 3A, excelling both at the plate and in the circle for the Bulldogs.
At the plate she led the Bulldogs with 18 home runs on the season and 65 RBIs, while hitting an even .500 on the season. She was just as strong in the circle, tossing 173 innings, fanning 207 batters and posting a 1.615 ERA, helping Geraldine come within a game of reaching the 3A state tournament.
Portillo earned Second-Team honors as a pitcher for Douglas, following an outstanding junior season in the circle that saw her emerge as one of the top strikeout artists in the state.
The righty tossed 162 of Douglas’ 182 innings played this season, fanning 364 batters, going 22-4 overall, and posting a microscopic 0.82 ERA on the season, helping the Eagles to a share of the regular season area title.
“The pitching position right now in any classification is tough, but she worked so hard, between the lessons, she’s really been the dominant pitcher when there was a game we needed,” Douglas coach Johnny Champion said. “Her work ethic, leadership of the team, you couldn’t as for more from a kid.
“She’s always been able to throw the ball pretty fast, this year her best improvement was being able to spot the ball and not throw the ball in the middle of the plate. Being able to move it around the corners she’s improved so much.”
At the plate she added 11 home runs and 58 RBIs, while batting .523 overall.
Gracey Johnson anchored the Geraldine defense up the middle, while adding another power bat to the lineup during her senior season to earn an honorable mention spot in 3A.
Johnson, who was originally set to play softball in college before starring on the basketball court this past winter, hit .425 on the year, belting 10 home runs to go with 37 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and a team-best 55 runs scored.
Vada Willmore burst onto the scene late for Sardis, and is the youngest player in the area to receive the All-State honor as an 8th grader.
Willmore, an outfielder, came on down the stretch to hit .362 for the Lions, swiping 13 bags, hitting a pair of home runs, driving in 23 runs, and drawing 13 walks in her first season of varsity play.
“I’m extremely proud of her,” Sardis head coach Richey Lee said. “TO be coming out of eight grade and get the recognition is huge, not just for her but for Sardis. She’s young, and not even fully developed to be honest with you. There’s lot of things that once she gets all the tools and things she needs as she gets older, the sky is the limit.
“We lost the Top-3 of our lineup from last year and lost some power, but she has power potential. She started off the year kind of slow, making that adjustment from JV level to varsity, so it took her some games to get where she needed to be, but it paid out through the rest of the season to get this recognition.”
Her play helped Sardis to a share of the regular season area title, the area tournament title, and a Regional run that ended just one game short of a repeat trip to the 5A state tournament
2022 ASWA SOFTBALL ALL-STATE
CLASS 1A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit, Jr.
P: Kaylee Navarre, Brantley, Jr.
P: Megan Roe, Sweet Water, Sr
P: Olivia Treece, Skyline, So.
C: Campbell Adams, Ragland, Jr.
IF: Nealy McManus, South Lamar, Sr.
IF: Serinity Sisk, Waterloo, Jr.
IF: Shazaria Kelly, Sweet Water, Sr.
IF: Makayla Willingham, Belgreen, 8th
OF: Elaina Russell, Holy Spirit, Sr.
OF: Sammie Day-Jones, Ragland, Sr.
OF: Addie Campbell, Ragland, Jr.
UTL: Jordyn Walker, Cedar Bluff, Sr.
UTL: Cana Vining, Athens Bible, Jr.
DH: Kayden Dunn, Brantley, Sr.
DH: Jayla Ross, Skyline, So.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Kyla Edmonson, Berry, Sr.
P: Lana Atkins, South Lamar, Sr.
P: Dacey Allen, Skyline, Sr.
P: Lily Blackburn, Belgreen, So.
C: Kaleigh Crenshaw, Woodland, Jr.
IF: Mckenzie McCormick, Woodland, Jr.
IF: Mattie Payne, Cedar Bluff, So.
IF: Sheonte Barginere, Brantley, Sr.
IF: Gracie Sharp, Waterloo, Jr.
OF: Saylor Cooper, Hackleburg, Fr.
OF: Brinlee Potts, Skyline, So.
OF: Breanna Stokley, Millry, 8th
UTL: Charli Kyser, Holy Spirit, So.
UTL: Natalie Baty, Cedar Bluff, Jr.
DH: Reece Patterson, Cedar Bluff, Jr.
DH: Claire Holt, Athens Bible, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Kalie Weaver, Millry, Jr.
P: Ashley Maddox, Appalachian, Sr.
C: Claire Laubenthal, Holy Spirit, Sr.
IF: Elizabeth Cross, Red Level, Jr.
IF: Allison Bates, Lindsay Lane, Jr.
OF: Haley Allen, Cedar Bluff, So.
OF: Amy Garner, Pleasant Home, Sr.
UTL: Ada Willis, Billingsley, So.
UTL: Evelyn Nowak, Coosa Christian, 8th
DH: Lydia Brewer, Sweet Water, So.
DH: Campbell Hawthorne, Brantley, Jr.
Class 1A Player of the Year
Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit
Pitcher of the Year
Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit
Hitter of the Year
Kayden Dunn, Brantley
Coach of the Year
Jeff Laubenthal, Holy Spirit
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.
P: Makinley Turner, Thorsby, So.
P: KG Favors, Orange Beach, Fr.
P: Justine Henderson, Orange Beach, Fr.
C: Marisa West, Leroy, Sr.
IF: Talee Sims, Randolph County, So.
IF: Karlee Holcomb, Pisgah, Sr.
IF: Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Sr.
IF: BG Braswell, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
OF: Makinley Traylor, Ider, 8th
OF: Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Jr.
OF: Lila Kate Wheeler, Pisgah, Sr.
UTL: Makenna Long, G.W. Long, Sr.
UTL: Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton, Jr.
DH: Jadyn Foster, Sand Rock, Jr.
DH: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, 8th
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Abbey Steward, Spring Garden, Sr.
P: Lexi Key, Randolph County, So.
P: EllaGrace Hood, Sand Rock, Jr.
P: Emellie Hamilton, Southeastern, Fr.
C: Virginia Edgeworth, Lamar County, Jr.
IF: Brantlee Wortham, Randolph County, So.
IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, Fr.
IF: Lindsey Burnett, Thorsby, Sr.
IF: Campbell Newell, Leroy, Jr.
OF: Ally Whitehead, G.W. Long, So.
OF: Anna Grace Luker, Addison, Sr.
OF: Chaluncie Denny, Randolph County, Jr.
UTL: Laura Leigh Wheeler, Sulligent, Sr.
UTL: Sydni Carpenter, Southeastern, So.
DH: Madeline Thompson, Lamar County, Jr.
DH: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Taylor Cameron, Tharptown, Sr.
C: Emma Kate Wright, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.
IF: Lela Beck, Vincent, Jr.
IF: Maddie McCrary, Sumiton Chr., Fr.
OF: Avery Steward, Spring Garden, Fr.
OF: Krystin Kennell, Orange Beach, Sr.
UTL: Addie Walker, Falkville, Sr.
UTL: Marleshia Berry, Clarke County, Jr.
DH: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, 8th
DH: Mattie Grace Heath, Ariton, Jr.
Class 2A Player of the Year
Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible
Class 2A Pitcher of the Year
Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill
Class 2A Hitter of the Year
Marisa West, Leroy
Class 2A Coach of the Year
Holly Matson, Thorsby
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Missy Odom, Oakman, 8th
P: Lilly Boswell, Plainview, Jr.
P: Braya Hodges, Houston Academy, So
P: Isabella Neil, Mobile Christian, Sr.
C: Sarah Williams, Prattville Christian, Jr.
IF: Jalia Lassiter, Flomaton, Sr.
IF: Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy, Sr.
IF: Brandy Phillips, Beulah, Jr.
IF: Ashton White, Wicksburg, Sr.
OF: Karrah Parr, Winfield, Fr.
OF: Ja'Niyah Boykin, Mobile Christian, Sr.
OF: Shila Marks, Lauderdale County, Fr.
UTL: Lydia West, Geraldine, Sr.
UTL: Kylie Barnes, Ohatchee, Sr.
DH: Edy Gavin, Mobile Christian, Jr.
DH: Tessa Word, Plainview, Sr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Katie Morris, Beulah, Sr.
P: Kileigh Blackwell, Hokes Bluff, Sr.
P: Ellie Cox, Wicksburg, 8th
P: Alivia Messick, Prattville Christian, Fr.
C: Abi Bunt, Glencoe, So.
IF: Kaylee Higdon, Glencoe, Sr.
IF: Abby Payne, Hokes Bluff, So.
IF: Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
IF: Savannah Smith, Piedmont, So.
OF: Raelea Guy, Carbon Hill, Fr.
OF: Mary Suzan Aman, Houston Academy, So.
OF: Auburn Wilcoxson, Montgomery Catholic, Sr.
UTL: Gracie Ward, Slocomb, So.
UTL: Mary Hannah Driggers, Providence Christian, Sr.
DH: Kendall Lumpkin, Lauderdale County, Jr.
DH: Mia Tidmore, Plainview, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Reese Cauley, Opp, So.
P: Kennah Beth Lacy, Winfield, Fr.
C: Aubrey Reed, Danville, Fr.
C: Mallory Hildebrand, Montgomery Catholic, Sr.
IF: Gracey Johnson, Geraldine, Sr.
IF: Tiana Lawrence, Weaver, Sr.
OF: Savannah Brown, Oakman, Jr.
OF: Savanna Clements, Beulah, Jr.
UTL: Ava Milton, Trinity, 7th
UTL: Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont, Sr.
DH: Emily Maddox, Houston Academy, 8th
DH: Camryn Langley, East Lawrence, Sr.
Class 3A Player of the Year
Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy
Class 3A Pitcher of the Year
Braya Hodges, Houston Academy
Class 3A Hitter of the Year
Tessa Word, Plainview
Class 3A Coach of the Year
Sharon Cherry, Houston Academy
CLASS 4A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Rylee Tittle, Deshler, Sr.
P: Abby Lindsey, West Morgan, So.
P: Abby Herndon, Brooks, So.
P: Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside, Jr.
C: Callie Richardson, White Plains, Fr.
IF: MacKenzie Meadows, Madison Academy, Sr.
IF: Hannah Miles, American Christian, Sr.
IF: Linley Tubbs, Curry, Sr.
IF: Ambrey Taylor, Curry, Fr.
OF: Kylee Trotter, Curry, Sr.
OF: Kinley Pate, Northside, Sr.
OF: Ja'Khia Hutchins, North Jackson, Sr.
UTL: Ava Hill, Handley, Fr.
UTL: Gracie Suggs, Dale County, Sr.
DH: Destry Lambert, North Jackson, Jr.
DH: Makaley Boswell, Geneva, Jr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Katyln Conner, Geneva, Jr.
P: Caitlin Russell, LAMP, Sr.
P: Ellie Partrick, Brooks, So.
P: Leighton Arnold, White Plains, Fr.
C: Lily Stone, Northside, Sr.
IF: Bentley Black, Priceville, Jr.
IF: Abbi Martin, Etowah, Sr.
IF: Karley Moreland, Brooks, Fr.
IF: Madison Johnson, Geneva, Jr.
OF: Alayna Key, Curry, Sr.
OF: Joanna Marshall, Dale County, Sr.
OF: Bailey Abernathy, North Jackson, Jr.
UTL: Isabelle Billings, Gordo, Fr.
UTL: Abigale Billings, Gordo, Fr.
DH: Peyton Hill, North Jackson, Jr.
DH: Hartlie Rice, Northside, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Jayci Boozer, Cleburne County, Sr.
P: Khloe Shears, Munford, Jr.
C: Lanie West, Curry, Fr.
C: Allison Tryon, Montevallo, Sr.
IF: Riley Sharp, Madison County, Sr.
IF: Karley Terry, West Morgan, Jr.
OF: Jonie Weems, West Morgan, So.
OF: Mariana Whaley, Handley, So.
UTL: Karley Hill, Wilson, Jr.
UTL: Cam Greene, Saint James, Sr.
DH: Rylee Moon, Madison County, Sr.
DH: Maile White, American Christian, Sr.
Class 4A Player of the Year
Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside
Class 4A Pitcher of the Year
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan
Class 4A Hitter of the Year
Kylee Trotter, Curry
Class 4A Coach of the Year
Ashley Bell, Geneva
CLASS 5A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Taniyah Brown, Brewbaker Tech, Jr.
P: Rylee Gattis, Alexandria, Sr.
P: Aubrey Gunter, Hayden, So.
P: Belle Sheffield, Satsuma, Fr.
C: McKenzie Cain, Charles Henderson, Sr.
IF: Ansley Armstrong, Hayden, Jr.
IF: Emmorie Burke, Boaz, Jr.
IF: Becca Benton, Hayden, Sr.
IF: Belle Haynes, Tallassee, Sr.
OF: Taylor Rogers, Moody, Fr.
OF: Carlie Wilkins, West Point, Sr.
OF: Chloe Baynes, Tallassee, Sr.
UTL: Hayden Andrews, Satsuma, Jr.
UTL: Madison Sawyer, Satsuma, Fr.
DH: Kensley Wesley, Shelby County, Sr.
DH: Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, Sr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: MacKinley Portillo, Douglas, Jr.
P: Bronwyn Borden, Brewer, Jr.
P: Aubrey Allen, Elmore County, Sr.
P: Shellie Littlefield, Rehobeth, Sr.
C: Charlotte Phillips, John Carroll, Sr.
IF: Paci Clark, Shelby County, Jr.
IF: Zoie Galloway, Leeds, Sr.
IF: Avary Lumpkin, Tallassee, Sr.
IF: Anna Catherine Segrest, Elmore County, Jr.
OF: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll, So.
OF: Bo Riley, Ardmore, Sr.
OF: Jill Cockrell, Alexandria, So.
UTL: Gracie Alberson, Rehobeth, Jr.
UTL: Lillie Stagner, Faith Academy, Fr.
DH: Abby Summerford, Brewer, Fr.
DH: Lilly Werling, Cordova, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Ella Singletary, Ardmore, Jr.
P: Jacey Moore, Russellville, So.
C: Amaya Green, East Limestone, Fr.
C: Khamiyah Brown, Brewbaker Tech, Jr.
IF: Breia Rusk, Brewer, Fr.
IF: Annie Gregory, John Carroll, So.
OF: Vada Willmore, Sardis, 8th
OF: Sydnee Reaves, Central-Clay, Sr.
UTL: Sara Vinson, Marbury, Sr.
UTL: Antonia Henderson, Ramsay, Jr.
DH: Brooke Royster, Tallassee, Jr.
DH: Mackenzie Smith, Elmore County, Sr.
Class 5A Player of the Year
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria
Class 5A Pitcher of the Year
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria
Class 5A Hitter of the Year
Ansley Armstrong, Hayden
Class 5A Coach of the Year
Jill Dowd, Hayden
CLASS 6A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Emily Simon, Athens, Sr.
P: Cam Bailey, Helena, Sr.
P: Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle, So.
P: Mya Holt, Wetumpka, So.
C: Anna Carder, Athens, Sr.
IF: Karsi Lentz, Hartselle, Sr.
IF: Marlie Giles, Chilton County, Sr.
IF: Gracie Dees, Saraland, Fr.
IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, So.
OF: Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle, Sr.
OF: Lexie Bennett, Scottsboro, Sr.
OF: Maia Townsend, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.
UTL: Natalie Snow, Gardendale, Sr.
UTL: Willesha Lang, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.
DH: Makalyn Kyser, Springville, Sr.
DH: AJ Kramer, Fort Payne, Jr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Chelisa Newsome, Robertsdale, Jr.
P: Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin County, Fr.
P: Katlyan Dulaney, Pell City, Sr.
P: Bella Bullington, Springville, So.
C: Brityan Godfrey, Hartselle, Fr
IF: Ashlynn Campbell, Wetumpka, Jr.
IF: Mariah Bazile, Hazel Green, Jr.
IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, So.
IF: Alyssa Hastings, Buckhorn, Jr.
OF: Keara Hall, Calera, So.
OF: Presley Lively, Helena, So.
OF: Raegan Wall, Hazel Green, So.
UTL: Macey Herren, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
UTL: Macey Pierce, Chilton County, Fr.
DH: Bre Hughes, Saraland, So.
DH: Lily Livingston, Arab, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Katie Simon, Athens, Sr.
P: Emma Deason, Chilton County, Sr.
C: Bella Holliday, Helena, Sr.
C: Emma Weatherford, Baldwin County, Jr.
IF: Evi Edwards, Pell City, Sr.
IF: Ashlyn Burns, Oxford, So.
OF: Haley Shannon, Cullman, Jr.
OF: Katie Hastings, Buckhorn, Fr.
UTL: Taylor Harris, Benjamin Russell, Sr.
UTL: Markaylee Talton, Paul Bryant, Jr.
DH: Jordan Douglas, Calera, Jr.
DH: Cara Larimore, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.
Class 6A Player of the Year
Emily Simon, Athens
Class 6A Pitcher of the Year
Emily Simon, Athens
Class 6A Hitter of the Year
Karsi Lentz, Hartselle
Class 6A Coach of the Year
Travis Barnes, Athens
CLASS 7A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Sara Phillips, Hewitt Trussville, So.
P: Alea Johnson, Fairhope, Sr.
P: Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones, Sr.
P: Katie Bracken, Austin, Sr.
C: Maggie Daniel, Spain Park, So.
IF: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
IF: Emily Mizelle, Baker, Jr.
IF: Kamryn Hammock, Central-Phenix City, Fr.
IF: Katie Flannery, Spain Park, Jr.
OF: Katie Davis, Austin, Sr.
OF: McKinnon Howard, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
OF: Gracie Hillman, Hoover, Jr.
UTL: Chalea Clemmons, Thompson, Jr.
UTL: Dailynn Motes, Thompson, So.
DH: Abby Johnson, Daphne, 8th
DH: Alexa Douthitt, Bob Jones, Sr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope, Jr.
P: Eleanor DeBlock, Thompson, Sr.
P: Kenley Hilleary, Austin, Sr.
P: Ella Reed, Spain Park, Jr.
C: Hailey Minchew, Fairhope, Sr.
IF: Cassie Reasner, Sparkman, Jr.
IF: Alex Brown, Theodore, Sr.
IF: Ella Pate, Thompson, Sr.
IF: Hannah Dorsett, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
OF: Kristen White, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
OF: Bailey Wiggins, Fairhope, So.
OF: Hannah Christian, Hoover, So.
UTL: Riley Tyree, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
UTL: Mari Hubbard, Huntsville, So.
DH: Bria Allen, Central-Phenix City, So.
DH: Campbell Hecklinski, Hoover, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Allie Roberts, Auburn, Jr.
P: Jessica Cord, Prattville, Sr.
C: Laney Williams, Thompson, So.
C: Harmoney Strong, Theodore, Sr.
IF: Libby Pippin, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
IF: Anastasia Acree, Alma Bryant, So.
OF: Olivia Tindell, Thompson, Fr.
OF: Emma Hawkins, Spain Park, So.
UTL: Mikayla Baumgartner, Mary Montgomery, So.
UTL: Miah Simmons, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
DH: Olivia Faggard, Hewitt-Trussville, So.
DH: Jasmine Rogers, Daphne, Sr.
Class 7A Player of the Year
Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
Class 7A Pitcher of the Year
Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones
Class 7A Hitter of the Year
McKinnon Howard, Central-Phenix City
Class 7A Coach of the Year
Kevin Todd, Thompson
AISA
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Peyton Adams, Patrician Academy, Sr.
P: Mallory Sluder, Southern Academy, Jr.
P: Avery Harrell, Clarke Prep, Sr.
P: Ariana Pinder, Glenwood, Sr.
C: Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Jr.
IF: Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood, So.
IF: Anna Claire Thomas, Fort Dale Academy, Fr.
IF: Trinity Wilkinson, Southern Academy, Sr.
IF: Kaylin Fincher, Glenwood, Sr.
OF: Victoria Hagemann, Hooper Academy, So.
OF: Simone Gillispie, Glenwood, Jr.
OF: Haley Briggs, Lowndes Academy, So.
UTL: Kaylee Midkiff, Hooper Academy, Fr.
UTL: Ava Casey, Lowndes Academy, Jr.
DH: Olivia Slocumb, Glenwood, So.
DH: Jayden Green, Lakeside, Jr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Lily Stubbs, Edgewood Academy, Fr.
P: Mary Frances Bressler, Hooper Academy, Sr.
P: Kylee Smith, Macon East, Jr.
P: Gabbie Causey, Abbeville Christian, Jr.
C: Kensley Adams, Patrician Academy, Sr.
IF: Katy Glass, Patrician Academy, Jr.
IF: Anna Guillot, Edgewood Academy, Jr.
IF: Jamya Powell, Macon East, 8th
IF: Cahley Ackerman, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.
OF: Taylor Winters, Patrician Academy, Jr.
OF: Tenlee Parden, Clarke Prep, Jr.
OF: Emmaline Hartzog, Abbeville Christian, Fr.
UTL: Carlee Davis, Lakeside, So.
UTL: Caroline Armstrong, Abbeville Christian, Jr.
DH: Lakelyn Dees, Jackson Academy, Sr.
DH: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood Academy, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Haley Dyson, Hooper Academy, Sr.
C: Leah Beth Stewart, Southern Academy, Sr.
IF: Maggie Childs, Clarke Prep, Sr.
IF: Lauren Coaker, Jackson Academy, Jr.
OF: Molly Snow, Edgewood Academy, Sr.
OF: Destinee Carroll, Autauga Academy, Sr.
UTL: Paige Welch, Abbeville Christian, 7th
DH: Annie Bressler, Hooper Academy, So.
Player of the Year
Avery Harrell, Clarke Prep
Pitcher of the Year
Avery Harrell, Clarke Prep
Hitter of the Year
Trinity Wilkinson, Southern Academy
Coach of the Year
Caleb Anderson, Patrician Academy
