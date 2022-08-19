This is an opinion column.
Forty years ago, two of my favorite people in the world — my cousins Stan Hammonds and Michael “Xanadu” McMullins — helped the Crossville football team experience an unforgettable season.
Michael and Stan were two of 13 seniors for the 1982 Lions, who roared through the regular season and posted a 10-0 record, only the second 10-0 campaign in school history at the time. Michael started on the offensive line, and he was the toughest 145-pound guard I’ve ever seen.
Crossville’s head coach was Andy Chunn, who was a fantastic classroom teacher. Coach Chunn was a classic poor-mouther, and I searched The Reporter archives to see what he told then-sports editor Lowell Smith for his season preview story on the Lions.
“In a nutshell, we’re just little, slow and inexperienced,” Coach Chunn said. “But, we’re still trying the best we can.”
Coach Chunn knew his words would motivate his team, which was coming off an 8-3 finish and the Class 2A, Area 16 championship in 1981. The Lions’ best in 1982 saw them win the DeKalb County and 2A, Area 16 titles and post six shutouts.
Harold Bobo served as Crossville’s defensive coordinator, and his unit allowed only 47 points all year, the third-fewest in a season in CHS history. The guys who played on that defense were hardnosed and loved to try and knock your head off.
Besides Stan and Michael, the Lions’ other seniors were Mike Bobo, Billy Jennings, Malcolm England, Judd Fussell, Frank Scott, Edmund Holcomb, Tim Bohannon, Tim Harbour, Donny Rowell, Everette Protz and Ireland Berrong.
I remember Ireland coming to school on gamedays and saying, “I want to inflict pain … I want to inflict pain.” This was the era of old-school, smashmouth football, when Mike Bobo bulldozed you while running the ball on offense and then hit you like a train while playing defense.
Two of my classmates, Tony Bright and Scott Atchley, joined Mike and Billy as the starting linebackers for the ’82 defense. In my opinion, it ranks as one of the best linebacker groups in CHS history.
We couldn’t wait for gamedays in the fall of 1982. The school and the community loved their Lions and showered them with support.
Reflecting on that magical season 40 years ago reminds me of these lyrics from Eddie Money’s song, “I Wanna Go Back”:
I want to go back
And do it all over
But I can’t go back I know
I want to go back
’Cause I’m feeling so much older
But I can’t go back I know
Back then, we were all too young to understand how quickly time would pass.
Seasons come and go, but I’ll always remember the fun I had with my cousins, friends and classmates in the fall of 1982.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
