BOAZ — Snead State Community College baseball’s Carter Frederick currently boasts a batting average of .538, which leads all players in NJCAA Division I.
Frederick, a sophomore from Chelsea, is a right fielder for the Parsons. In addition to his stellar batting average, Frederick has blasted 8 home runs over his 119 plate appearances this season, tied for the most home runs in the ACCC.
He also leads the conference in on-base percentage (.639), slugging percentage (1.000), runs (37), doubles (14) and total bases (91). He ranks second in total hits (49) and seventh in RBIs (29).
Finding consistency at the plate comes from sticking to his routine, and approaching every at-bat with a plan, Frederick said.
“How I keep it going is by trusting what I do during the week and once again trusting my routine, and this allows me to be confident and calm during the game,” Frederick said.
“When I step up to the plate, I go about each at-bat one pitch at a time and direct my focus on getting the job done for that moment.”
For his performance, Frederick was recently honored as one of the ACCC Athletes of the Week. Parsons head coach Casey Underwood said the accolades and everything coming to Frederick was well-deserved.
“Carter is an exceptional young man and student-athlete,” Underwood said. “I cannot say enough about how proud I am of him. He exemplifies the definition of hard work and determination on and off the field, working to improve every day.
“At the plate, Carter has been great to watch this season. As his coach and fan, the work he put into his swing last summer and fall is on full display every time he steps up to the plate.
“His approaches have shown patience and production – taking his walks when teams pitch around him and executing good swings when teams pitch to him.”
Parsons raise money for St. Jude
When Snead State hosted Roane State Community College for a doubleheader Tuesday, March 21, the Parsons weren’t the only winners of the day.
In sweeping the Raiders 17-11 and 11-10, it was also a big day for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital thanks to Parsons baseball.
During the third inning of each game, a hat was passed around to collect donations for the hospital. At the end of the day, the team was able to raise $700. This was in conjunction to local radio station WQSB’s annual St. Jude Radiothon.
To bring even more awareness to the cause, Underwood said the games’ livestream was synced to the radiothon so spectators could watch the game while also listening to the radio.
“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital helps so many children and their families every single day, so it was an honor for our team and our supportive fanbase to make a contribution to their efforts,” Underwood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.