This is an opinion column.
Wednesday afternoon, I walked into The Reporter’s archives and pulled out the January-March 2002 volume to research something from February.
However, when I flipped open the volume, it landed on the front sports page of the Tuesday, Jan. 22 edition. The stories on the page took me down memory lane and sidetracked me from my original purpose.
“Bryant scores 50 as ’Dogs win title” read the headline at the top of the page. Geraldine’s Corey Bryant torched the nets for a school-record 50 points, propelling the Bulldogs to an 89-59 victory over Crossville in the 2002 DeKalb County Tournament finals.
It was Geraldine’s first county championship since 1988, and it denied the Lions a third straight title.
Corey later led the Bulldogs, coached by David Owen, to a Northeast Regional Tournament championship and a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament semifinals. The 2001-02 Bulldogs finished with a 30-6 record.
Below the Geraldine-Crossville story, the headline read “Lady Bulldogs accomplish history.” Geraldine’s girls beat Plainview 76-72 in overtime to win the program’s first DeKalb County Tournament championship.
Shasta Dingler (Norwood) scored 29 points, Megen Harris (McMullins) 14, Renee Hall (Bearden) 13 and Lana Richey (Jackson) 11 to pave the way to the Lady Bulldogs’ historic victory.
Renee’s putback with a second left in regulation tied it 68-68 and sent it to overtime. She’s now the head volleyball coach at her alma mater.
Steve Simpson was Geraldine’s head coach back then, and my former pastor, Chris Andrews, was his assistant coach. Chris came out of retirement in January to become the new Guntersville High School principal.
I enjoyed working with Steve and covering his teams at Geraldine, and I believe he didn’t always get the credit he deserved. He made sure to report his games and any other news about his program.
At the bottom of the front sports page on Jan. 22, 2002, the headline read, “Grass to install wide-open offense at AHS.” Just a few days earlier, Albertville High School had hired John Grass away from his offensive coordinator’s role on the Hoover football coaching staff to become the Aggies’ new head coach.
Coach Grass spent only one season in Aggieland, and it certainly was fantastic. He guided AHS to a 9-4 record and the program’s first berth in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. Albertville kicked off its Class 5A postseason run by upsetting unbeaten and second-ranked Gardendale 28-14 on its home field.
Those Geraldine basketball teams and that Albertville football squad provided some treasured memories for players, coaches, fans and alumni of GHS and AHS.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
