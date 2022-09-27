BOAZ, Ala. — A Guntersville man fleeing from police caused a wreck disrupting a football game in Boaz on Friday night.
Benjamin Taylor, 41, of Guntersville, allegedly fled from Guntersville officers who attempted to stop him for a traffic citation Friday night.
Guntersville Police Chief Investigator John East said Taylor failed to pull over and attempted to flee.
Taylor is alleged to have driven recklessly through Guntersville, Albertville and Boaz, with the chase finally ending at the intersection of Alabama Hwy. 205 and Butler Avenue when he collided with a power pole.
The collision broke the power pole, plunging a large portion of Boaz – including the Boaz High School football stadium – into darkness. The areas affected include Hwy. 205, Butler Avenue, Snowden Drive, Snowden Circle, Stephens Street, Brown Street north of Butler Avenue, Woodwind Drive, Central Henderson, West Henderson, Coy Street, Blanche Drive, VIP Drive, Shady Creek Circle, and Park Place Apartments.
Marshall-DeKalb Electric Co-op estimated power would be out for four to five hours for pole replacement.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said a Boaz Police car and an Albertville Police patrol vehicle received minor damage during the chase.
Taylor was charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude police. He was booked into the Guntersville City Jail and later released on bond.
