Only a couple of minor injuries were reported, according to authorities, after a storm the National Weather Service has rated an EF0 tornado downed trees in several areas of Sardis City.
Sardis City Police Chief Will Alexander said the fire department got its first call for help at 5:06 a.m., just after or during a heavy thunderstorm in the area. Quickly after, more reports came in of trees down, some on houses or other structures, many causing roads to be blocked.
Alexander said there were only two minor injuries reported.
Sardis City Mayor Russell Amos said those came when a tree came down on a mobile home on Alexander Road.
Acting Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency Director Josh Tanner said the agency was tracking an area of rotation in the storm system around the time the heavy weather hit in the Sardis City area.
“At 4:51 a.m. Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorms along a line extending from Sardis City to near Walnut Grove,” the agency posted. At about 5 a.m., the agency made this post on its Facebook page: “We are currently tracking rotation on a storm west of Boaz, Sardis City, and Mountainboro. Please take shelter now.”
He said GECEMA will do its damage assessment Monday.
It was a strong but short-lived storm. “Our officers said it came in quick and it moved out quick,” Alexander said.
Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham bears that out. It reports the storm started at 4:51 a.m. and ended at 4:55 a.m. Its path was 3.10 miles long, and its maximum width was 250 yards. The estimated peak wind speed was 85 miles per hour.
For Danny and Sharon Henderson of Hood Drive, there was no warning about the storm before it hit. “By the time I heard it was coming, it was no more than 15 seconds before it was here.” There was no time to get to a safe place. “It hit before we had time to move,” Henderson said.
But they were blessed, he said, because they were not hurt. Their home had heavy damage, as did several neighbors. Tarps covered part of their roof, as it did some neighboring houses, and their garage was destroyed. Henderson pointed to a neighbor’s home. “Their garage is just like ours. It’s gone.”
Etowah County 911’s Facebook page listed roadways reported blocked by downed trees across the county, including Sardis Road and Horton Circle, Hood Drive, Stardust Drive, Patterson Street, and Kristie Lane.
Amos said around mid-morning Saturday, most of the roads had been cleared, aside from Horton Circle. “That’s our main focus right now, getting that open,” he said. By noon, the roadway appeared to be passable, but many residents in the area were without power for hours after the 5 a.m. storm. Trees had been cut and cleared from the road, with downed lines and cables intertwined in the branches of some.
It seemed a small army was at work in Sardis City, dealing with the downed trees and debris in what Terry Stephens described as “the war zone.” He was working with his son and grandsons in the Patterson Street area with many other people.
“Some of these are professional tree service people,” Stephens said of the people manning the chain saws, “but a lot of them are just people in the community.” They were likely people like Stephens. He said he’d been in here in this community a long time and had lots of friends and neighbors. He wanted to help where he could.
“Some of these people were not at home,” when the storm hit, he explained. “It’s probably a good thing they weren’t.”
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said the city escaped damage, as far as officials had been able to determine.
“We’ve ridden the roads,” he said, without finding damage and there had been no reports to the city of structural or tree damage. “We just barely missed it,” the mayor said.
The Albertville Middle School Choirs’ “Sweets and Songs,” a performance and bake sale to raise money for the choirs had been scheduled for Saturday.
But Albertville High School Head Choral Director Chris Wilson said it’s believed lightning caused issues with some equipment at the Fine Arts facility. For safety, they decided to postpone the performance, but continued with the bake sale, because cookies, cakes, brownies and other goodies already had been prepared.
Wilson said he didn’t think there was actual damage, but some equipment at the Fine Arts Center needed to be reprogramed or recalibrated.
The National Weather Service provided details about the Sardis City tornado on Twitter.
“The damage path began with an uprooted tree along Coosa Road before moving across Highway 431, where a shop had large doors blown out and a church had the roof partially removed,” the NWS reported.
“At Morningview Drive and Hood Drive, several homes had significant roof damage and numerous trees were uprooted. A shed was blown several yards and destroyed, a fence was blown down, and one home had failure of the west facing garage door which caused the roof to be removed and walls to collapse.
“More trees were downed in a wooded area before the tornado moved along Patterson Street. Here, one home sustained roof damage, a silo was damaged, a metal shed had significant damage to the southeast corner, and a tree fell through another home's backyard privacy fence. Many hundred-year-old trees were uprooted around both homes. Another home was damaged by a falling tree at the corner of Patterson and Church Road.
“More trees were downed across Parkway Drive and Alexander Drive. Two pine trees fell through two mobile homes on Alexander Drive. Two people were injured in one of the mobile homes. A few more pine trees were uprooted, with smaller limbs snapped off as well, across Kristie Lane and Oak Drive. At Horton Circle, numerous trees were uprooted, and a house sustained minor shingle damage.
“The damage path ended after crossing Broadwell Road near the Sardis Drive intersection,” the NWS reported.
