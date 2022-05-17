Louis Andrew Craig Sr.
Albertville
Louis Andrew Craig Sr., 85, of Albertville, died Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Services were held Monday, May 16, 2022, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Adria Lee Swint Craig; daughters, Marie Kaspar, Vicki Craig, Cynthia Lang, Debra Burrill, Cathy Craig and Toni White; a son, Louis A. Craig Jr.; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Dorothy Craig.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Geraldine.
Glen Osborne Hale
Geraldine
Glen Osborne Hale, 82, of Geraldine, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at of Geraldine First Baptist Cemetery. W.T. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include son, Mark Hale; sister, Kay Brown; grandchildren, Justin McMullins and Karlee Hale; and great-grandchildren, Adlie McMullins and Jemma McMullins
Mr. Hale was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hall Hale; and parents, Oscar “Dan” Hale and Elma Horton Hale.
Audrey Jean Sewell
Albertville
Audrey Jean Sewell, 88, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Funeral services were Sunday, May 15, 2022, from New Harmony Baptist Church with burial in New Harmony Cemetery. Officiating were Bro. Morris Stephens and Bro. Glen Stewart. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include husband, Hershell Sewell; daughters, Rita (Phillip) Dendy and Betty (Roger) Wisner; sons, Randy Sewell and Mike (Elaine) Sewell; sister, Barbara (Rockford) Drain; grandchildren, April (Tim) Strickland, Whit (Leslie) Wisner, Holleigh (Jeff) Hamby, Jarrod (Lori) Dendy, Heather (Will) Butler, Adam (Crystal) Sewell, Brent (Katie) Sewell, Robin (Zach) Gilbert; and 21 great-grandchildren
Mrs. Sewell was preceded in death by her parents, Garvin C. and Dovie Mae Todd
Eric Hayes Henry
Boaz
Eric Hayes Henry, 41, of Boaz ,passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at his residence.
A memorial service was at 6 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Belchers Gap FCM Church with Rev. Bruce Campbell officiating. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donation to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Survivors include his parents, George and Janice Henry; brother, Stanley Henry (Marquita); sisters, Lisa Nelson (Doyle), Beth Townson (Kenneth); and several nieces and nephews.
Johnnie Frances Naler
Boaz
Johnnie Frances Naler, 88, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Liberty United Baptist Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Sheila Graben and Arlene (Michael) Skates; sister, Patricia (Geral) McCormick; brother, Snook (Louise) Greer; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Travis Buckelew
Horton
Travis Buckelew, 73, of Horton, died May 12, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
A memorial service was Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Jimmy Harris speaking.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Buckelew; and a brother, Nathaniel Harris (Anne).
Doris Bernice Wynn
Whitesboro
Doris Bernice Wynn, of Whitesboro, died May 12, 2022.
A graveside service was Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Whitesboro Cemetery with Etowah Memorial Chapel assisting the family.
Survivors include her children, Gayla Wynn, Richard Earl Wynn (Donna) and Wanda Wynn Price; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Denise Jenkins
Monday
Boaz
Ms. Denise Jenkins Monday, 51 of Leeth Gap Cutoff Road, Boaz, died on Saturday May 14, 2022, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Ms. Monday is survived by her son, Reese Monday; daughter, Rachel Monday; father, Jimmy Jenkins, of Boaz; sister, Dana and Gary Price, of Gadsden; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to 2nd Chance Animal Shelter, 130 County Road 338, Boaz, AL 35957.
John Mountain
Boaz
Mr. John Mountain, 65, of Old Baker Gap Road, Boaz, died on Thursday May 12, 2022, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mr. Mountain is survived by his wife, Karen Mountain, of Boaz; son, Christopher John Mountain, of California; daughter, Anne Marie Ashander, of Arkansas; six grandchildren; brother, Ted Mountain; and sister, Debra Schriner, both of Idaho.
Jerry Fortner
Guntersville
Mr. Jerry Fortner, 51, of Guntersville, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 2 p.m. at Rocky Branch Holiness Church with Bro. James Bridges and Bro. Matt Long officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocky Branch Cemetery. Mr. Fortner will lie-in-state at the church on Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m.
Mr. Fortner is survived by his wife, Kim Harper Fortner, of Guntersville; son, Harley Wayne Fortner; daughter, Cera Grace Fortner; mother, Margie Lawson Stephens, of Guntersville; brother, Shannon Lee (LeAnne) Fortner, of Albertville; and a niece and nephew.
———
