The first AHSAA Spring Spotlight of the year included a pair of Douglas softball players.
McKinley Portillo and Maddie Hayes were listed among other top performances reported.
Portillo fired a three-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in a 20-0 win over Class 5A, Area 13 rival Crossville. Hayes batted 3-for-3 with five RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.