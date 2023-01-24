BOAZ — The Marshall County Tournament varsity boys championship trophy has returned to Guntersville for the first time since 2017.
Trailing by six points after the first quarter Saturday night, the Class 5A, No. 5 Wildcats hit DAR with an impressive 17-0 second-quarter run that put them in command to stay en route to an 81-59 victory at Snead State’s Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium.
Jackson Porch pumped in 21 points and tournament most valuable player Brandon Fussell netted 19 to help the Wildcats snap a three-game losing streak in the finals. Guntersville has appeared in seven of the last eight championship games.
DAR made its first finals appearance since 1992.
“Really proud of the team,” Guntersville head coach Brett Self said. “DAR is a very good basketball team. Coach [Justin] Jonus is doing an excellent job there.
“They play at a high level. They have a lot of confidence. They shoot the ball really well, and they play a high up-tempo game.
“But we thought two things would be the key. Maturity, because we’ve been here before … a tough loss last year in the championship, and then that experience. Those are the two things we talked about were our maturity and our experience down the stretch.
“The first quarter they came out and they were going. The second quarter, our maturity and experience took over and we got some things going offensively.”
Nine points from Lathan Miles and five from A.J. McCamey helped the Patriots grab the momentum in the opening quarter. Miles’ 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run with 15.4 seconds left, giving the Patriots an 18-12 advantage.
With the Patriots leading 24-19, Porch buried a 3 from the right corner to ignite Guntersville’s game-changing run. He contributed 10 of the 17 points in the run, including a basket that gave GHS a 36-24 advantage with 2:20 remaining in the second period.
Brody Perry’s 3 put the Wildcats in front 41-27 at intermission.
“The first quarter we started slow and we weren’t pushing the ball much,” Fussell said. “The second quarter, we had like 16 transition points so that really sparked us, and after that we just kept it going. It was a good team win.”
Late in the third quarter, the Patriots capitalized on a four-point play by Miles and Dezmond Nichols’ 3-pointer to cut Guntersville’s lead to 50-42. Porch answered with a 3 from the left corner, restoring the lead to double digits for good.
The Wildcats were up 55-43 at the final rest stop.
Oakley Howell sank a pair of treys and Perry one in the fourth quarter as Guntersville’s advantage ballooned to 27 points three times, the last at 79-52 on Fussell’s layup with 1:49 remaining.
Howell and Perry scored nine each, C.J. Scott seven, Treyvon Avery six, Antonio Spurgeon four, John Michael McElrath three and Noah Fitzgibbons two for the Wildcats.
Three Patriots scored in double figures, paced by Miles’ 19 points. McCamey tossed in 15 and Nichols 14.
“Just proud of the team,” Self said. “This was a tough tournament because we had to play Albertville last night … rival, emotional, physical … we talked about that being a step. We just know it’s been too long since Guntersville’s been back on top, and I can’t tell you a more deserving team than this group.
“They come to work every day, they watch film relentlessly, they’re in the gym shooting relentlessly, they buy in to the scouting report, they buy in to how we need to play each night is different.
“They just love each other and love the game, and so just really proud that this team was the one to get Guntersville back to where we need to be consistently, which is back on top.”
All-Tournament Team
Boaz: Chadan Hamilton
Brindlee Mountain: Trenton Caviness
Arab: Will Cavender
Asbury: Trey Childress
Douglas: Jaylen Spain and Cooper Butler
Albertville: Cooper Colvin and Hunter Smith
DAR: McCamey, Nichols and Miles
Guntersville: Fussell, Perry, Porch and McElrath
