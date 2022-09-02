After hanging tough for a quarter and a half, host Florence founds its offense over the remaining two and a half quarters, pulling away for a 49-7 win over Albertville in the 7A Region 4 opener for both teams.
Albertville falls to 1-2 with the loss, while Florence improves to 2-1 on the year, getting awarded a win earlier this week after Pinson Valley was ruled to have an ineligible player in their opening-week game.
The Falcons were quick to score out of the gate, with running back Jaylen Simpson going in from 13 yards out to give the Falcons a 7-0 lead less than a minute into game.
The score stayed there until just past the halfway point, when the Aggie offense struck for another big passing play, as Andy Howard hit Hunter Smith for a 61-yard strike, followed by the extra point from Alex Mateo to knot the game 7-7.
Howard finished the game 10 of 21 for 146 yards through the air, then added another 24 on the ground to finish with 170 of Albertville’s 197 yards of offense.
The score stayed tied at 7-7 until midway through the second when the Falcons broke through by a Demarion Vaughn score from a yard out, followed by a 35-yard touchdown pass just over two minutes later from Leo Glover to Kedrick Triplett to stretch the Falcons’ lead to 21-7, which they took into halftime.
Out of the break, Falcons scored three times in the third, including Simpson’s second rushing score of the game, a punt snap that went over the head of the punter and was recovered in the end zone for a score, and Simpson returning a punt 42 yards, stretching the lead to 42-7 before a late score with the reserves in brought the game to its final margin.
““It was a football game at halftime. We played our tails off,” Albertville coach Chip English said. “We gave them two quick ones in the third quarter, and we lost all momentum. We fought, but when we started losing momentum, we couldn’t find a way to stop it.”
Albertville will look to rebound in its third-straight road game next week when they travel to face the Sparkman Senators in Harvest.
Will Motlow of the Florence Times-Daily contributed to this report.
