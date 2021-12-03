Wayne Farms union representatives will again sit down with company leaders to try to hammer out a new contract.
Production line employees walked off the job Tuesday morning when shown a proposed contract which included a $1.10 raise, with 25 cent raises in 2022 and 2023.
Union members with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1995 Nashville voted down the proposed contract Wednesday.
“The employees voted it down, which means we go back to the collective bargaining table,” said Frank Singleton, spokesman for Wayne Farms. “Everyone is back to work. In the meantime, operations continue under an extension to the current contract.”
More than 100 employees walked off the job Tuesday, taking their grievances to the human resources department across the street from the Albertville plant. Workers milled around in the HR parking lot, in the plant parking lot and in the plant’s break room, until HR officials persuaded workers to move into the break room to speak with management at about 2 p.m. Workers had pledged not to return to work until management heard their complaints and worked with them for better pay.
Longtime employee Chad Wills and hundreds of other workers – most of whom asked not to be identified for fear of retribution or job loss – claim they were promised raises of up to $3 after they staged a similar walkout in October asking for better working conditions, fewer overtime hours and better pay.
Wills said officials told workers to either “like it or go home” when presented the proposed contract.
“I like working here,” Wills said. “It is a decent place to work. But they don’t seem to care about their employees.
“The biggest insult to us is the $3,000 sign-on and retention bonus they are offering new hires. What about those of us who worked all through the pandemic? What about us who have worked here for 10 years or more? Some of us have worked here for 10 years or more and are making the same as a person just hired on yesterday.”
Tuesday, Singleton said the root of the problem is a labor shortage felt across the country, impacting every line of work.
“The labor shortage has impacted Wayne Farms like every other business, and we’ve had to schedule some overtime and weekend shifts at our Albertville facility as a result, in order to keep our plant running and our customers happy,” Singleton said in a statement.
“This has prompted a group of impacted workers to walk off the production floor this morning. Over the past few weeks, we have been in negotiations to renew the collective bargaining agreement with employee union representatives and resolving the issues of overtime and shift pay differential has been a central component of the collective bargaining process.
“Through unanimous vote of the negotiating committee, we have tentatively agreed on a proposed shift pay differential, which we believe will accommodate their needs and still meet the requirements of our customers.
“We expect the collective bargaining agreement to be approved by a majority of employees during a scheduled vote (Dec. 1).”
Workers on Tuesday shared numerous grievances about high line speeds which are health and safety concerns for workers; first-shift pay that is at least $2 lower than second-shift pay; the lack of second-shift workers which leads to work left from the previous shift that must be completed by first-shift workers in addition to their own work; and institution of a sign-on and retention bonus to new hires.
