This is a faith column.
As a minister, I’ve written articles and delivered sermons on practicing our faith. But at a recent retreat in North Carolina, one of our speakers presented this idea on faith-ing our practice. We have a tendency to divide our lives into activities which are spiritual and physical or maybe sacred and normal.
Cleaning the toilet? That’s normal, physical, and perhaps a bit nasty. Attending Sunday worship? That’s sacred, spiritual, and holy.
We talk about jobs that are secular versus jobs that are spiritual. Since I’m a co-minister, I work in a holy job, but since you work in landscaping, you work in a secular job.
Paul had a different way of looking at the world. He told the church at Rome to present their bodies as “living and holy sacrifices” because their lives were “spiritual services of worship” (Romans 12:2). The divide between the sacred and natural isn’t as wide as we might think.
Yes, I might spend my days preparing sermons, reading my Bible, and talking to people about God, but school teachers, custodians, tellers, and life insurance salesmen are also working in holy professions. Through loving their neighbors, living like Jesus, and making this world a better place, they are “faith-ing their practice.”
Their jobs might not be holy in a conventional sense, but because their lives are living and holy sacrifices to God, everything they do is spiritual.
Think about your daily routine. How can you glorify God in eating breakfast? How can you love your neighbor during the commute to work? Are you honoring Jesus in the way that you clock in? When we begin to see that God’s presence extends outside of our sanctuaries and church buildings, the way we see and approach everything changes.
What I do matters. How I behave matters. Not only are my actions worship to God, but they are adding to or taking away from the goodness inherent in the world. When practicing my faith is just something I do occasionally in a certain place at a certain time or around certain people, then I am limiting God’s ability to use my life to impact the world around me. But when I learn the art of faith-ing my practice, then everything I do has new and exciting meanings.
Take, for example, Joanna the wife of Chuza. Chuza was the steward for King Herod, which meant that he was the head of his estate. Even though he worked for the very man whom Jesus called a fox, his work was spiritual because Joanna was using her husband’s resources to fund the ministry of Jesus (Luke 8:3)!
So, despite the “worldly” or “mundane” nature of your job, hobbies, or interests, there are endless possibilities to faith your practice. Turn it into a ministry for the kingdom of God. This may not look like evangelism, but it could simply mean adding to the goodness in the world by being who God has called you to be.
In the kingdom of God, everything is sacred, everything is spiritual, and everything can be used to serve Jesus. When you wake up in the morning, you aren’t just eating breakfast; you are fueling the mission of Jesus. You aren’t just reading another memo; you are learning of new and creative ways to serve God. You aren’t just attending a ballgame; you are supporting, loving, and nourishing the next generation of people who learn to faith their practice as well.
Worship isn’t a switch we cut on and off an hour each week; it is a way of life.
Daniel Rogers is a co-minister for the North Broad Church in Albertville.
