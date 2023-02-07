A Boaz man died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Kristopher E. Poff, 38, was critically injured when the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado he was a passenger in was hit by a 2003 Cheverolet S10 driven by James A. Conway, 44, of Hillsboro. Poff was taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Poff was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Conway and Calvin D. Franklin, 52, of Hillsboro, who was driving the Silverado, were injured and taken to Decatur General Hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred at about 3:05 p.m. on Lawrence County Road 298 near Lawrence County Road 296, about six miles south of Hillsboro.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash
