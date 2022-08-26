Enjoy the last holiday weekend of the summer with some seafood at the 52nd annual Seafood Festival sponsored by St. William Catholic Church in Guntersville.
The annual two-day event slated for Sept. 2 and 3 features a drive-through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until sold out. Dine-in options are available from 10:30 a.m. until sold out.
The drive-through lines will be set up behind the church in the church’s parking lot off the alley. Dine-in services will be in the Foley Center, located at 915 Gunter Ave.
Festival Chairman Charles Austin said this year’s festival will include the church’s famous Creole-style gumbo, Cajun boiled shrimp, catfish and grilled chicken dinners.
“We expect to have more than 100 volunteers throughout the various stages of preparing and serving food,” Austin said.
“This year’s festival will mark the return of last year’s brand-new Seafood Salad – a tasty combination of shrimp and crab served on a bed of fresh greens.
“We will also have nearly 1,500 quarts of freshly prepared gumbo available.”
The process for making the gumbo begins with a cooking a traditional roux. A roux is a mixture of butter and flour. A traditional roux is cooked until it reaches a deep golden brown color. It is typically used as a base and thickening agent for French and Cajun cuisine, including gumbo.
Customers will be able to purchase Cajun boiled shrimp by the pound and hot or frozen gumbo by the quart in the drive-through lines.
Saturday’s dine-in menu includes Cajun boiled shrimp, hot or frozen gumbo, catfish dinner with coleslaw and hushpuppies, grilled chicken dinners with coleslaw and hushpuppies, hot gumbo by the pint and a la carte items of rice, coleslaw and hushpuppies.
A bake sale will be held Saturday as well, including monk’s bread from St. Bernard’s Abbey in Cullman. The cinnamon raisin bread features molasses, dark raisins, golden raisins and cinnamon.
All proceeds from the annual festival will support Marshall County Homeless Ministries and other charities, Austin said.
For more information about the festival or the church, log onto www.stwilliamchurch.com or call the church offices at 256-582-4245.
