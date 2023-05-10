BOAZ — Another season is in the books for the Snead State Community College women’s tennis team, and head coach Matt Holaday said he was pleased with the improvement his squad has shown over the course of the year.
The Lady Parsons ended their 2023 campaign by placing fourth in the ACCC Championship Tournament on April 21 at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
In singles play, Snead State’s No. 1 Kiran Norton fell to Coastal Alabama-South’s Emma Pager 6-3, 6-1 in the first round. But in the No. 2 bracket, Caroline Thomas defeated Bevill State’s Zoe Smith 7-6 (4) and 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals. There, Thomas fell to Wallace State’s Lexie Luders 6-2, 6-0.
The Lady Parsons’ No. 3 Hannah Childress also advanced to the quarterfinals. She defeated Bevill State’s Carly Black 6-2, 6-3. Childress fell in the next round to Martina Paillet, of Wallace State, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 4 Erica Lang also took care of business in the opening round, winning 6-1, 6-4 over Bevill State’s Tiffany Huang.
In the quarterfinals, Lang was ousted 6-0, 6-0 by Wallace State’s Erianna Irvin.
After first-round byes, Snead State’s No. 5 Mallory Pritchett and No. 6 Sarah Beth Luther began their bracket play in the quarterfinals. Pritchett fell 6-1, 6-0 to Wallace State’s Natalia Vergara, and Luther fell to Wallace State’s Lilly Brown 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Snead State picked up a pair of round one wins over Bevill State in the No. 2 and No. 1 brackets. Norton and Thomas, the Lady Parsons’ No. 1 duo, advanced with a 9-7 victory.
As Snead State’s No. 2 team, Childress and Lang won 8-3. No. 3 duo Luther and Pritchett advanced thanks to a first-round bye.
Despite the positive start, all of Snead State’s teams were bounced in the doubles semifinals by eventual champion Wallace State.
As result of the team’s performance, the Lady Parsons placed fourth for the tournament.
Over the course of the regular season, Snead State went 2-5 overall. Both match victories were over Bevill State, 7-2 and 8-1.
“When you only have one sophomore and five freshmen, and the previous regular season we didn’t win a single match, I think this team being able to win two matches this year and compete the way they have will lay a great foundation for next year’s squad,” said Holaday, who completes his 10th season at Snead State.
“I’m really proud of these ladies and the work they’ve put in to better themselves and encourage each other this year.
“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — this is a great group of girls on and off the court, and I’m proud to have been able to coach them this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.