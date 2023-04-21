The Albertville varsity boys soccer team upset Class 7A, No. 2 Grissom 1-0 on April 11, winning the match 3-1 in penalty kicks.
A week later, the Aggies collected another huge victory for their program by knocking off archrival and Class 5A, No. 1 Guntersville 2-1 at GHS. It was only the Wildcats’ third loss of the season.
But immediately following Tuesday night’s match, a fight broke out on the field that involved players from both teams. Coaches and administrators reacted with haste to stop the brawl and separate the teams.
The officials were exiting the field when it occurred. The crew issued no red cards or yellow cards during the match.
“We are fully aware as an administrative staff of the events that took place that night, and we are taking every measure that we can to address this situation and handle it internally inside our school and inside our soccer program,” said Matthew Lambert, Albertville’s athletic director. “We will use this as an opportunity to teach our kids how to handle situations that escalate like that.
“We’re going to do the right thing and hopefully prevent something like this from happening again.”
