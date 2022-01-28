This is an opinion piece.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association releases a weekly AHSAA Girls’ Basketball Spotlight. The performance of junior guard Caroline Johnson of Sardis was featured in the Spotlight’s “Milestones” section this week.
Caroline made three crucial 3-point goals and finished with 11 points to lead Sardis to a 53-47 win over Hokes Bluff to claim the school’s first-ever girls’ Etowah County Tournament championship.
Caroline took home the tournament’s most valuable player award.
I’m not surprised by the success of the Sardis girls this year. This group of players has won county championships at the middle school and junior varsity levels, and it was only a matter of time before they broke through at the varsity level as well.
You could say the 2021-22 Lady Lions won the county title for themselves, their school, their community and for all the outstanding Sardis girls players of the past who came close to winning it but never did.
Jan. 21, 2022 is a night first-year head coach Heath Cullom and his squad won’t forget, and I know they’re aiming for more unforgettable moments before the season ends. The eighth-ranked Lady Lions will host the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament in February, with the winner and runner-up advancing to the subregional playoffs Feb. 14-15.
Regional tournaments are set for Feb. 17-24, with the AHSAA State Tournament slated for Feb. 28-March 5 in Birmingham.
After I learned of Sardis’ historic victory in the Etowah County finals, I couldn’t help but think of the late Benny Langley and how excited and happy he’d be for Coach Cullom and the Lady Lions. Heath’s wife, Misha, is Benny’s granddaughter.
Benny, who passed away in May 2012, was a passionate supporter of Sardis High School basketball. He was my friend, and I still miss him.
Sawyer Kate stars
A milestone performance the AHSAA Girls’ Basketball Spotlight missed was that of Plainview seventh-grader Sawyer Kate Hulgan, who is a member of the youth group at Liberty Baptist Church in the Painter community.
Sawyer torched the nets for a career-high 31 points, including hitting 7-of-14 3-pointers, to power the Bears to a 64-58 victory over Ider in the varsity girls finals of the DeKalb County Tournament on Jan. 21. She received the MVP award.
Sawyer’s layup with 32 seconds left in overtime broke a 58-58 tie and put the Class 3A, No. 4 Bears ahead to stay.
I’m sure someone will correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t recall a seventh-grade girls player making that kind of impact on the DeKalb County Tournament since Fyffe’s Heather Mayes in 1990. Heather Mayes Powell is now varsity girls coach at her alma mater.
Congratulations to Sawyer and her teammates. They enjoyed celebrating their county title, but Sawyer would be the first to tell you they have more work to do as they pursue other championships over the final month of the season.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
