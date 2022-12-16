Andrew Norwood was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide Friday.
Norwood was indicted in the murder of Rodney Cowan, 65, of Guntersville, on July 10, 2020, while at the American Legion Post in Guntersville.
Criminally negligent homicide is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in the county jail and a fine of up to $6,000.
Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson said he was disappointed in the jury’s verdict.
“We are disappointed the jury did not find him guilty of a more serious crime,” Johnson said. “However, we do respect the jury for their service and them returning a guilty verdict.”
Defense attorney Mark Hopper said he believes the jury got it right.
“I really appreciate the jury listening and coming to what we believe is the correct verdict,” Hopper said.
Jurors began deliberations at about 11:30 a.m. and returned at about 2:30 p.m. with a question to clarify what criteria could be considered to return a murder verdict or verdicts of lesser included charges of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.
At about 3:10 p.m., the jury indicated they had reached a verdict.
Norwood was accused of “attacking” Cowan while at the Legion, punching him once in the face before tackling him and slamming him to the floor and then delivering another punch while Cowan was unresponsive on the floor.
Hopper argued Norwood and Cowan got into a “bar fight where two adults drank too much and got into a heated discussion that ended with unfortunate consequences.”
Cowan was airlifted from the Guntersville Airport to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He died there a day or two later.
Norwood was initially charged with assault but the charges were upgraded to murder after Cowan’s death.
See The Reporter’s website and Facebook page for a complete story soon, including reaction from Cowan’s family.
