A fire Sunday in the Woodville area left one man dead.
According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, his office responded to a residential fire at Center Road and Butler Mille Road in the Woodville area.
Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a male was found, and the man pronounced dead at the scene.
Nugent said the body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination.
The identity of the victim will only be released by the Coroner’s Office once an identity is confirmed Nugent said.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.
