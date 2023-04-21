SARDIS CITY — The Sardis varsity softball team wrapped up regular season Class 5A, Area 13 play this week by beating Boaz and Douglas. The Lions finished 4-2 in the standings.
Sardis 4,
Douglas 1
The Lions erased a 1-1 tie by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday afternoon.
Jayda Lacks started the inning by reaching on an error, and Jalyn Hannah followed with a single to left field. Val Owens then reached on an error that scored Lacks and courtesy runner Mia Fowler, making it 3-1.
The Eagles’ third error of the inning plated Jade Knight, the courtesy runner for Owens.
Senior Kayden Tarvin pitched a fantastic game for the Lions, limiting Douglas to one hit, an unearned run and two walks. She collected 12 strikeouts.
Douglas senior pitcher MacKinley Portillo also threw a terrific game, as she held Sardis to two hits, no earned runs and no walks. She fanned 12 batters.
Hannah and Owens each singled for Sardis. Portillo singled for Douglas’ lone hit.
Sardis 9,
Boaz 3
The Lions completed a sweep of archrival Boaz by winning Thursday’s matchup.
Sardis broke open a 2-2 game by pushing across three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Annah Kate Waldrep ripped a 2-2 pitch for a two-out, bases-clearing triple, sending the Lions to a 5-2 lead.
Sardis collected four insurance runs in the home half of the sixth.
Tarvin led off the inning with a homer to center field, making it 6-3. Halle Haynes contributed an RBI single, and Hannah followed with a two-run single. Both hits occurred with two outs.
Waldrep tripled and finished with four RBIs for the Lions. Kytha Edwards and Barit Snead both singled and scored two runs, and Hannah singled and drove in two runs.
Owens doubled, Lacks singled and Tarvin homered. Haynes singled, scored and drove in a run, and Baylor Gilmer, Fowler and Knight each scored a run.
Maddie Harris was the winning pitcher for the Lions. She started and worked 5.1 innings, giving up seven hits, two earned runs and no walks.
Tarvin struck out four in 1.2 innings of hitless and scoreless relief.
Emmorie Burke batted 2-for-3 with two runs, Emma Pounds 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Sydney Noles 2-for-3 with one run to lead Boaz’s attack.
Harley Wyatt belted a double for the Pirates.
