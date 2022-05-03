Marshall County Chief of Corrections Matt Cooper never thought someone would host a fundraising motorcycle ride on his behalf simply because he’s usually the one doing the organizing for others.
Saturday, more than 100 motorcyclists and numerous members of the law enforcement community gathered at Claysville Elementary School for a fundraising event for Cooper who is suffering from cancer.
The ride was organized by Sgt. Mark Heard of Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. He and Cooper worked together for years in Morgan County law enforcement.
“Today is all about Matt,” Heard said. “We’ve been good friends for 20 years or more. I feel like if I needed anything - any advice, any help – I could call Matt and he’d be here quicker than any of my family.
“Don’t get me wrong … I have a large family and we are a close family. But I know Matt would be there for me in a heartbeat.”
Far-flung support
Brian O’Leary traveled from Indianapolis, IN., to support Cooper on Saturday.
“We’ve been friends since 1982,” O’Leary said.
“His brother and I were in the Army together. We’ve been friends ever since.
“It’s absolutely an honor and privilege to be here today.”
Others supporting Cooper included law enforcement groups from Madison and Morgan counties.
Scottsboro Police assisted by closing intersections as the ride progressed through the city.
“Not only did they close intersections, but the officers stood outside of their patrol cars and stood at attention for the entire parade,” Guthrie. “I was blown away.”
Daylong event
Set up at the school were raffles for a pair of smokers and a week-long trip to the beach, a 50/50 drawing and more.
Sheriff Phil Sims cooked up a kettle of jambalaya while volunteers from Limestone County provided grills to cook hot dogs and hamburgers for riders as they returned.
The ride left Claysville School at about 10:30 a.m. winding up towards Scottsboro. At Mink Creek, a contingent of Marine Police, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Conservation Officers, along with various rescue squads had boats lining the causeway with lights flashing as riders and Cooper passed.
“Matt was riding with me, and he had no idea the boats were going to be there,” said Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
“He really got choked up when he saw them.”
The ride continued through the Lake Guntersville State Park and back into Guntersville, ending at the school.
The boats raced across the lake to catch up with the riders at Langston, Guthrie said. 0
Agencies participating in the fundraiser included: ALEA Troopers and their Marine Division, Alabama Game And Fish, Guntersville Police Dept along with their Patrol Boat, Guntersville Rescue Squad, Scottsboro Police Department, Scottsboro Rescue Squad, police from Grant, Arab, Albertville, Douglas, the Marshall County School Resource Officers, and the Marshall County Patrol Boat and Helicopter.
Donations
Two smokers and a weeklong trip to Gulf Shores were donated as raffle prizes.
Guthrie said in a spirit of giving, the winners of the smokers – including himself – gave the smokers back to be auctioned off.
Each went for $1,000 and all that money went to Cooper and his family.
One of the smoker auction winners went so far as to donate the smoker to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Guthrie said.
“There were door prizes… things like coffee mugs and a Yeti cooler. Inside all those door prizes was cash, $20, $50 or $100. People who won them took the money out and gave it back to Matt.
“Everyone was giving back.”
At the end of the day, more than $12,000 was raised for Cooper and his family to offset medical and related expenses as he fights lung cancer.
Anyone interested in helping the Cooper family may donate through a GoFundMe page, “Support for the Coopers.”
Proclamation
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly presented a proclamation to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office recognizing May 1, 2022 – May 7, 2022, as National Correctional Officers Week in Limestone County.
Guthrie and Sims were on hand to accept the proclamation.
“In the law enforcement family, no one fights alone,” Daly said.
“The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office will always cross county lines to be there for our brothers!”
Combined Public Communication sponsored special shirts emblazoned with “Cooper’s Fight is Our Fight!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.