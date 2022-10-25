The 2022 prep football season has arrived at Week 10 on the AHSAA calendar, the final week of the regular season. The schedule includes rivalry games, as well as some first-time matchups between programs.
Half of the 10 teams in The Reporter’s coverage area have qualified for the postseason. The state playoffs start Nov. 4 and conclude with the Super 7 Championships from Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Albertville (1-8, 0-7) at Guntersville (7-2, 4-2)
Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
» Listen on FM 107.5 (Aggies), FM 95.9 (Wildcats)
Marshall County is home to the oldest prep football rivalry in the state, which will be renewed for the 108th time when the Aggies invade the Wildcats’ Phil Isom Field at Chorba-Lee Stadium. The “Mountain Goats” and “River Rats” first played in 1914.
Guntersville beat Albertville 49-28 in 2021 and leads the all-time series 54-47-6. Since 1990, the Wildcats have posted a 24-8 record in the rivalry. The teams met twice during the 1993 season, with the Aggies winning the traditional regular-season finale but Guntersville bouncing back to claim a victory in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
GHS head coach Lance Reese owns a 9-3 record against the Aggies. AHS head coach Chip English is 0-1 against the Wildcats.
Last week, the rivals wrapped up region play. Guntersville whipped Sardis 41-0 in Class 5A, Region 7 action while Albertville lost to Bob Jones 42-14 in a 7A, Region 4 matchup.
Guntersville is the No. 3 state playoff seed from Region 7 and will clash with Fairview in the first round Nov. 4.
Boaz (3-6, 3-3) at Lee-Huntsville (3-6, 1-4)
Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
» Listen on FM 93.5
The Pirates and Class 6A Generals meet for the first time in a contest scheduled for Alabama A&M’s Louis Crews Stadium.
Boaz is coming off a 37-0 whipping of Douglas that secured the final state playoff berth in 5A, Region 7. Lee whipped Columbia 49-8 last week. Columbia has lost 71 games in a row, a state record.
The Pirates travel to Russellville in the opening round of the playoffs.
Boaz sophomore running back Tristan Childers is less than 200 yards away from a 1,000-yard season. He’s gained 817 yards on 129 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Tyler Pierce is 135-of-230 passing for 1,643 yards and 10 scores. Gavin Smart has 56 receptions for 683 yards and seven touchdowns, and Wade Dobbins has 30 catches for 375 yards and a TD.
Geraldine (6-3, 5-2) at Crossville (0-9, 0-6)
Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs and Lions renew the Battle of Skirum Creek for the 101st time.
Last season, Geraldine pounded Crossville 53-0, the largest margin of victory in series history. The Bulldogs received the new Battle of Skirum Creek trophy, which was created by Geraldine assistant coach Jamie Gilbert. The trophy goes to the winning team in the rivalry each year.
The Lions lead the series 57-40-3, but the Bulldogs have won 18 of the last 23 meetings.
Last week, Geraldine rolled past Glencoe 49-27 while Crossville lost to Scottsboro 54-7.
Geraldine is headed to the state playoffs for a school-record 16th consecutive season. The Bulldogs travel to fifth-ranked Winfield on Nov. 4 in the opening round of the 3A postseason.
North Sand Mountain (4-5, 4-3) at Douglas (5-4, 2-4)
Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
The first meeting between the Eagles and Bison takes place in the season finale for DHS, which suffered a 37-0 loss to Boaz last week that eliminated it from the Class 5A state playoffs.
North Sand Mountain is the No. 4 playoff seed from Class 2A, Region 7. NSM lost to Collinsville 28-12 a week ago.
With a victory Friday night, the Eagles would achieve back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since starting their program in 1970. Douglas finished 6-5 in 2021.
Hokes Bluff (4-5, 3-4) at Sardis (3-6, 1-5)
Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
» Listen on FM 102.9
The Etowah County rivals meet for the 51st time, with Hokes Bluff aiming for a win to earn a break-even season, while the Lions are trying to stop a four-game slide in which they’ve been outscored 166-24.
Last week, Guntersville beat Sardis 41-0 and Piedmont downed Hokes Bluff 28-7. The Eagles have lost three games in a row.
Hokes Bluff defeated Sardis 42-12 in 2021. Mike Robertson is in his 27th season as the Eagles’ head coach. He’s one of only three head coaches at Hokes Bluff since 1970.
Woodville (2-7, 0-6) at Asbury (0-9, 0-6)
Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
The Rams will be trying to avoid a winless season when they welcome Woodville in their finale. Woodville and Asbury have played twice, with Woodville winning both games.
Last week, Woodville suffered a 46-6 loss to Coosa Christian, who finished as the runner-up in the 1A, Region 7 standings. Asbury absorbed a 47-0 loss at Vinemont, its fifth shutout of the year. The Rams have been outscored 455-84.
Sylvania (7-2, 5-2) at Fyffe (9-0, 7-0)
Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
The Class 2A, No. 1 Red Devils face perhaps their toughest test of the regular season in DeKalb County rival Sylvania, whose only losses are to Piedmont and Plainview.
The Rams knocked off Westbrook Christian 45-22 last week to secure the No. 2 playoff seed in 3A, Region 6. Region 7 champion Fyffe blasted Ider 41-0 a week ago, its 24th consecutive victory in the series.
Fyffe leads the Sylvania series 39-21-2 and is riding an eight-game winning streak against the Rams.
The Red Devils own the No. 2 scoring offense across all classifications, averaging 50.4 points per game. Their defense is No. 1 in the state, allowing only 5.0 points per contest. Fyffe has four shutouts.
Head coach Paul Benefield’s team plays host to Red Bay in the first round of the state playoffs.
Glencoe (2-7, 0-7) at West End (6-3, 4-3)
Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m.
Etowah County rivals West End and Glencoe collide for the 27th time, with Glencoe holding a 15-10-1 series lead. The Patriots crushed the Yellow Jackets 49-0 in 2019, the last meeting.
West End is 4-0 at home this season, with the margin of victory at least 20 points or more in each game.
Next week, the Patriots will make their first playoff appearance since 2016 when they hit the road to 2A, No. 4 Aliceville, the Region 5 winner. West End is the No. 4 seed in Region 6.
West End has secured its first winning season since going 6-4 in 2015. The 2016 squad went 6-6.
