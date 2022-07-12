The Marshall County Chapter of the University of Alabama Alumni and Fans is currently selling raffle tickets for a chance to win two season tickets and a parking pass to all home Alabama football games for the 2022 season.
Raffle tickets are $100 each, with the proceeds going to the club to continue events for alumni and fans as well as endowing scholarships for Marshall County students. Contact a chapter officer or message the group at Marshall County Chapter-University of Alabama Alumni/Fans on Facebook to purchase a ticket.
The drawing will take place at Main Channel Brewery in Albertville on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.
