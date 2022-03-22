A wreck Sunday evening involving an ambulance sent one person to the hospital.
According to Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee, a Marshall Medical Centers ambulance was responding to an emergency medical call at about 6:30 p.m. when the driver came upon a red traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama 75 in Albertville.
The driver of a small passenger car stated he did not see the ambulance in the intersection until the two collided.
Cartee said the driver of the ambulance said he believed he had cleared the intersection, but was struck by the other vehicle before crossing through the intersection.
Claudette DeMuth of Marshall Medical Centers said the ambulance caught fire in the crash. Albertville Fire and Rescue crews responded and quickly extinguished the fire.
A crew member on the ambulance sustained minor injuries and was transported to Marshall Medical Center North for treatment where the person was treated and released.
Both DeMuth and Cartee said the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens activated.
No citations were issued.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
