ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater has turned into a winter wonderland just in time for the winter holidays.
A 100-by-40-foot real ice-skating rink – the largest in the region according to SMPA officials - opened Nov. 18 and will remain open through Jan. 14.
“This has been an 18-month process to bring to our city,” said James Seymour, director of entertainment and events for SMPA.
“We are excited to see the vision come to fruition. We are ready for it to be the focus of our city.”
The amphitheater wouldn’t normally be used during the off-season but is the perfect spot for the ice rink and associated activities, including a snack cart, private tent for parties, four igloos for adults’ use and more.
Tickets to skate are $12 per person and includes skate rental, or $6 per person if you bring your own skates. Whale-shaped skate assists are available for rental.
“Pretty much any time school is out, we are going to be open and ready for families to have fun,” Seymour said.
Specific hours, reservation information, special event details and alerts for weather closures/delays will be available on Facebook at facebook.com/sandmountainskate.
Mayor Tracy Honea said he’s excited to see the rink open just in time for the holidays and school vacations.
“There is something here for all ages to do and enjoy,” Honea said. “There are all kinds of activities to offer.
“I love the community and look forward to our city and the surrounding area coming here to enjoy what we have to offer.
“There’s going to be some awesome family fun time.”
The rink may be reserved for “Penguin Parties” birthday parties for up to 15 skaters. Additional tickets may be purchased. Call 256-891-8240 or email adelgado@sportsfacilities.com with any questions or reservation requests.
A 36-foot tall tree will be erected near the rink and lit right after Thanksgiving, Seymour said.
On Dec. 2, the first ever wine tasting event at Sand Mountain Skate will give participants the opportunity to sample wines, enjoy them at the park or take bottles home. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person, or designated drivers/non-tasting participants’ tickets are $15.
The igloos are available for reservation for $200 each per night. Each structure holds five adults, is heated, and rental will include a charcuterie board, bottle of wine or bucket of beer or a selection of non-alcoholic drinks and tickets for each adult to skate.
Additional activities include broom ball group exercise classes, PMPA members-only skate sessions at discounted rates, Santa Clause appearances, nightly holiday light shows, concessions and bar service during public skate sessions and holiday-themed special events.
Rules include waivers must be signed prior to entering the rink; no one is permitted on the ice without skates; children must be aged 5 or older to skate; children ages 11 and under must have adult supervision; children ages 12-14 must be signed in by a parent/guardian at the entrance if being dropped off; and use of hockey sticks, pucks or balls is prohibited, among other rules.
I am so proud to see the the city of Albertville and Sand mountain to achieve such and amazing park. Thank You all !!
