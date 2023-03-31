Even though riding lawn mowers were invented in 1956, my daddy always had a push mower for our one-acre spread in Rabbit Town. That was in the days when laziness wasn’t an option...especially if you lived in Dalton Williams’ household. Besides, mowing a yard that size didn’t take very long when there were four of us to do it.
Daddy was the one who mowed out close to the road and most of the front yard. Then he took a break and pulled out his Pall Malls while Momma took a turn. She mowed around the pine trees and around the shrubs and then her and Dad together finished the front and the sides. Next, it was time for me and my sister to take over. It was our job to tackle the back yard…I guess Daddy hoped not as many people would see it back there if our lines were a little crooked.
I was around six years old when I had to start sharing the task of keeping our yard mowed. I still remember walking barefoot behind that push mower…which wasn’t self-propelled, by the way…and giving it all I had to go up and down the hill behind our house. I didn’t weigh 40 pounds then but I knew I had a job to do, and I did my part.
When Daddy got older and they moved closer to town, he finally decided to buy a riding lawn mower. He was a “Sears” man, so he traveled to the nearest store and picked out one there he liked. My dad was a “haggler” and rarely paid full price for any item. He told the store clerk what he would give for the mower and they politely refused his offer. So, Daddy asked Momma for a piece of paper and pen. He wrote down his name and number and the amount he wanted to pay for the mower then handed it to the clerk and walked out the door. Three days later, the manager called and told him to pick up his mower.
Dad really enjoyed the luxury of a riding mower in his later years. He kept it in low gear and took it slow and steady. When he passed away in 1999, Mom tried to use the mower a couple times herself, but soon decided to pass the chore on to the grandboys. My two sons gladly took over the task. They wanted to speed it up a little, however, but Momma told them to keep it in low like their Poppa always did to “preserve the engine.”
After I was grown and had a lawn of my own to maintain, I always enjoyed mowing on a riding mower. It was never really a chore to me because I could clear my head of any stress and problems and concentrate on the task at hand. Through the years, we had a couple very large yards at times but I never complained. More sunshine, more fresh air and more time to think.
After Larry and I got married a few years ago, he decided to buy one of the new zero-turn mowers. He used it several times and bragged on the ease of it and how much quicker he could mow our lawn. I sat on the porch watching him and smiled at how easy he made it look.
One morning after he left for the farm, I decided it was my turn to mow the yard that week. I hadn’t mentioned it to my husband…I wanted to surprise him. I knew where the key was and went to the garage to crank it up. That was the easy part. It took at least 10 minutes to get it outside without ramming into the walls and my car. Why would anyone want a riding mower without a steering wheel, I wondered. When I finally emerged into the front yard, I lowered the deck and off I went like a rocket. I quickly eased up on the handles which thankfully slowed it down and I made my first stripe across the front of the house. I breathed a sigh of relief and thought this was a piece of cake.
Like my Daddy taught me, I took it slow and easy. I then made a wider circle and was cruising along when a neighbor passed by on the road and waved.
I held up a hand and did the same…and started spinning in circles. I completely demolished a row of buttercups just blooming, ran through some low hanging branches on a dogwood tree and almost sideswiped our mailbox before I regained control.
When I came to a stop, the man across the road was standing in his front yard, smiling and shaking his head. He waved…I didn’t. I was too terrified to lose my grip again on the two handles. I looked at the house beside us, and the lady there had stopped watering her plants to watch me. She yelled, “You ok?” I nodded, completely mortified.
With leaves in my hair and face burning, I slowly made my way back to the garage and parked the death machine.
When Larry got home and asked if I had mowed a little, I told him yes, but had decided to let him finish. I had a story to write.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
