GUNTERSVILLE — No. 2 Guntersville remained perfect in the Class 5A, Area 14 standings by rallying for a 60-55 victory over No. 6 Arab on Friday, Jan. 6 at Wildcat Gymnasium.
The Wildcats are 14-4 overall and 4-0 in the Area 14 standings.
“Great high school basketball game … really proud of our guys for staying the course through adversity for four quarters and finding a way to win,” Guntersville head coach Brett Self said.
“We didn’t play well, we didn’t shoot well and a lot of that had to do with Arab. Coach [Brandon] Crews does a great job and he had them ready to go.”
Each quarter break featured a different leader. The Knights went up 14-11 after the first, but Guntersville grabbed a 30-28 advantage at the half. Arab led 43-42 after three periods.
“I thought the play of the game was when we were down six, and Antonio Spurgeon got three consecutive offensive rebounds and found Brandon Fussell for a layup and the foul,” Self said. “That got us playing harder and ended up finding a way to win.”
Fussell poured in a game-high 28 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter.
“Brandon led us offensively again tonight,” Self said. “He is a special, special player, and we are lucky to have him leading our team this year.”
Jackson Porch tossed in eight, John Micheal McElrath and Oakley Howell six each, Brody Perry five, Ross Harrell three and CJ Scott and Spurgeon both two for the Wildcats.
Caleb Perkins, Owen Thomas and Will Cavender all scored 11 points for the Knights.
Guntersville travels to Area 14 rival Fairview on Friday to complete regular season area play.
The Marshall County Tournament is scheduled for next week at Snead State’s Plunkett-Wallace Gymnasium. Guntersville finished as the varsity boys runner-up in 2022.
Following the tournament, the Wildcats travel to Boaz on Jan. 24, play host to Mae Jemison on Jan. 27 and face Charles Henderson on Jan. 28 in the Cook’s Classic at Etowah.
