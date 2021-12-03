Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are investigating a collision between an Albertville Police officer and a teenager Monday.
At approximately 9:22 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an officer with the Albertville Police Department.
The unidentified officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop when he struck a 2020 Toyota Camry, driven by a teen.
Neither the officer nor the driver of the Toyota were injured. In addition, there were three teen passengers in the Toyota who were not injured.
The crash occurred on U.S. 431 at the intersection of Martling Road, in the Albertville City limits.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.