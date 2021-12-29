The Etowah County Junior High Basketball Tournament took place before the Christmas holiday break this season. West End High School hosted the event from Dec. 13-17.
The Sardis girls teams delivered a strong showing in the tournament, with the eighth-grade squad roaring to the county championship while the seventh-grade club finished as runner-up.
The eighth grade Lady Lions hammered Hokes Bluff 31-14 in the semifinals Dec. 14. Vada Willmore led the way with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Kabel Vines scored nine points.
Sardis slammed Southside 33-15 in the finals Dec. 16.
“Vada Willmore played a phenomenal game and they couldn’t guard her,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said. “She finished with a season-high 24 points and 14 rebounds.”
Jolie Taylor contributed four points and 10 assists for the Lady Lions, who own a 19-4 record.
Sardis’ seventh graders knocked off Southside 27-19 in the semifinals Dec. 15.
Jacee Holcomb led Sardis with eight points. Mya Glass, Sylvi Rutledge and Lynlee Wright all added six points.
Glencoe edged the Lady Lions 26-20 in the finals Dec. 16.
Holcomb’s eight points once again paced Sardis. Wright netted six and Rutledge five.
