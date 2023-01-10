SARDIS CITY — The Sardis varsity boys picked up their 15th win of the season by crushing Crossville 69-27 on Friday, Jan. 6 at Sardis Gymnasium.
The host Lions improved to 15-6 overall and 2-2 in the Class 5A, Area 13 standings.
Sardis led 22-4, 37-12 and 55-23 at the quarter breaks.
Eli Morton paced Sardis with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jacob Bozarth collected 11 points, four boards and a steal, and Luke Martin contributed 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Kaejuan Hatley’s 15 points topped Crossville.
