ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Voters will see 11 questions on Tuesday’s General Election ballot concerning revisions and amendments to Alabama’s Constitution.
After voting to decide federal, state and local offices, voters statewide will also be tasked with approving or rejecting changes to the state government’s framework.
First, there will be a vote on re-organizing the state Constitution, which will only do the following:
• Rearrange so similar subjects are located together.
• Remove racist language.
• Delete repeated or repealed portions/language.
• Place all economic development amendments together.
• Arrange local amendments by county.
The next 10 items on the ballot will be amendments to the constitution:
1) Aniah’s Law – Would allow judges the ability to deny bail to suspects accused of violent crimes. Named after kidnap and murder victim Aniah Blanchard, this would expand the constitutional provision allowing judges to deny bail in capital offenses to include other violent felonies.
2) Expanding broadband – Would allow local governments to spend grant money with private industry for the purposes of expanding broadband. Currently, Alabama law forbids county or municipal governments from giving money or a “thing of value” to individuals or corporations.
3) Commutation notification – Would require the governor to notify a victim’s family when commuting a death sentence. If passed, failure to notify the victim’s family would void and reprieve of commutation of sentence issued by the governor’s office.
4) Enacting election law changes – Would prohibit any changes to election laws and procedures six months prior to a General Election. This is aimed at giving voters confidence in the integrity of election results by ensuring the rules cannot be changed in the middle of a cycle.
5) Eliminating inconsistent language from the constitution – Would remove references to probate judges overseeing “orphan business.” Case law states juvenile matters – excluding adoption and guardianship – are the jurisdiction of the juvenile court system.
6) Municipal tax use – would allow about 40 municipalities to use ad valorem taxes to “pay as you go” for capital improvements. Currently, these areas are required by the Constitution to take out loans – and pay interest – for these projects, even if there is cash on hand.
7) Economic development – Would afford all cities and counties equal footing for economic development if passed. Currently there is a limit on Constitutional authority for certain cities and counties to pursue economic development.
8) Sewer system regulation – Would allow the Public Service Commission to regulate privately-owned sewer systems in Shelby County under the regulation of the Alabama Public Service Commission. If passed, the PSC would be allowed to set rates for a period of time.
9) Sewer system regulation – Would allow the PSC to regulate a privately-owned sewer system in Tuscaloosa County. The PSC would regulate the sewer company in Lake View for four years, in order to protect its customers from being overcharged, if passed.
10) Housekeeping measure – Would authorize all amendments passed by the voters on Nov. 8 (and thereafter) to be listed in order of passage as amendments to the Constitution of 2022. This will keep the Constitution consistent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.