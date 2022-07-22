A house fire in the Douglas area displaced a family Tuesday night.
Douglas Volunteer Fire Department members were summoned at about 1:30 a.m. to a single-story home in the 4600 block of Summerville Road and when they arrived, found the structure fully involved.
Boaz Fire and Rescue was dispatched to provide mutual aid with two trucks and three personnel. Douglas VFD had provided a tanker truck and an engine.
According to a fire report, the fire had engulfed the right end of the structure and extended to the mid-section of the home. The fire was reported as tapped out at 2:23 a.m. All units were returned to service at about 3 a.m.
Douglas VFD officials reported 2,250 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.
Two adults were reportedly in the home at the time of the blaze but were able to make it out of the home unharmed.
The American Red Cross was summoned to the scene to provide assistance to the occupants.
“We are thankful for two things,” the Douglas VFD officials said. “We are thankful to Boaz Fire for their assistance and most importantly, the homeowner had a working smoke detector and it alerted them and they were successfully able to escape the home.”
No cause of the fire was reported and the fire remains under investigation.
