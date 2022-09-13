Albertville Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting his brother Saturday afternoon.
Assistant Police Chief John Amos said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Alabama 205 at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Responding officers arrived to learn Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville, had been shot and was taken to Marshall Medical Center South by family members.
Officers began an investigation and identified Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville, as a suspect quickly, Amos said.
At about 6 p.m., officers from Boaz and Albertville police departments were interviewing the victim at the hospital when Waldemar arrived in the hospital’s parking lot.
Waldemar was taken into custody swiftly and without incident, Amos said. He was transported to the Albertville City Jail where he remains, facing assault charges.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the assault stemmed from an argument,” Amos said. “During an argument, Waldemar fired one round from a pistol, striking his brother Keven in the lower torso.
“Keven is in good condition and is expected to make a full recovery.”
Amos said Waldemar remains in the Albertville City Jail while investigators are in the process of filing formal charges at this time. Once charges are filed, Waldemar will be transported to the Marshall County Jail.
Amos said Saturday Waldemar faces assault charges but is expected to face additional charges as the investigation continues.
