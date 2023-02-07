ALBERTVILLE -- After an accident in 2012 left Ervin Perez Diaz with spinal cord injury, he’s depended on a wheelchair for mobility.
Almost eight weeks ago, he and physical therapist David Bishop began a journey to get Diaz back on his feet, training at Rehab Partners in Albertville to use a battery-powered robotic exoskeleton that will eventually allow him greater freedom beyond its doors.
As they understand it, Diaz is the first Alabamian to begin training with a ReWalk system, with braces motorized at the hip and knee joint, and controlled by computer, so that the user can stand from a seated position, walk, and sit back down.
Bishop said the technology was developed in Israel, and the company ReWalk Robotics, now has a company in the United States. He said it’s the first time he’s worked with someone using the system. He had to undergo training himself to be able to teach Diaz. He said a total of 40 visits are planned for Diaz to learn to use and practice with the exoskeleton and its controlling technology.
There’s a battery-pack that fits to his lower back, connected to the braces on his legs, and it is controlled by a watch-like device on his wrist.
For Diaz, being able to get out of the chair means a lot. “My routine is staying home,” he said. “This helps me to stand up.” There is more than mobility at stake; Diaz said it will help with the loneliness and depression he sometimes deals with.
On the ReWalk website, another user spoke of the importance of being able to look at people eye-to-eye, to be face-to-face with others.
“This is going to help me a lot,” Diaz said. “I think I am going to be very happy.”
Diaz said his family came from Guatemala to the United States when he was 14. Then came the accident, that left him dependent on the wheelchair.
Bishop said he has sensory loss at thoracic vertebra 10 and motor ability loss at thoracic vertebra 12.
“I had zero English,” he said, when he went into the hospital. It was lonely, Diaz said, and to be able to learn to communicate with anyone he needed to learn a new language.
To use the ReWalk system, he needed to learn a new physical language, and that learning process continues.
After using the device to stand, Bishop said Diaz must lean forward 70 degrees to start walking, starting with his right side, shift his hips to move his foot and leg forward. Then it’s a sequence of shifts, he said, for continued steps. He must be careful, to clear his foot; if his foot scuffs he stops.
Diaz said the practice is hard. “It weighs about 70 pounds,” he said of the battery pack and exoskeleton. “I weigh about 160,” Diaz said.
Maneuvering with the extra weight, he said, makes his shoulders and upper chest sore.
Bishop walks behind Diaz as they practice, making laps around the physical therapy room at Rehab Partners, helping to bear the weight of the battery pack and offering support when needed.
Diaz joked that the practice usually leaves them both sweating.
Bishop said Diaz has made as many as seven laps around the room; at first, Diaz said, he could make only one.
Bishop said as they continue to practice, that will get easier for Diaz, and the training will include how to handle walking on ramps, or through traffic cut-outs (which are technically small ramps), and eventually, on uneven ground.
When he’s fully trained, Bishop said, Diaz should be able to use the device without his assistance. The ways Diaz said the system will help – with depression and loneliness – are not the only benefits. Bishop said the change of position, from being seated in a wheelchair most of the time, will ease pain and discomfort.
“You know people in wheelchairs need to remember to shift,” their weight from side to side, Bishop said, to prevent sores. That’s not a problem Diaz has faced, he said.
Bishop said the system has not been approved in the United States for people to use to climb stairs, but in some countries, ReWalk can be used for that.
He asked Diaz if he wanted to climb stairs. Initially, he said no.
After a moment, he said, if it’s approved for that, he’d be willing to try.
For now, and several weeks to come, he will be working his way in the advanced training, to better tackle the world outside the rehab facility.
“I think the ReWalk will help with my happiness and peace. It feels like I’m being blessed,” Diaz said, to have this opportunity to be back on his feet.
