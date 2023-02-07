Ervin Perez Diaz stands with the help of the ReWalk Robotics System, and the support of David Bishop, physical therapist and owner of Rehab Partners in Albertville. Diaz has been dependent on a wheelchair since a 2012 accident, but in training and practicing with the ReWalk system -- braces with motors at the hips and knee joints -- he’s been able to stand and walk. Diaz controls the computerized system using a watch-like wrist band.