This is an opinion column.
In our family, we have many Easter traditions.
Before mom (Granny Lou) passed away in November of 2020 and pre-COVID, this was the one celebration that we gathered with both sides of the family.
My entire Tennessee family and Jeannie’s entire family met together as one bigger happy group celebrating Easter. We did this for over 20 years, even after we moved to Alabama.
We normally met at the Yacht Club at first and then at local parks as the attendance grew. I have so many great memories from those Easter pasts. From the time the boys could walk we have hidden eggs with candy (early years) and money (older years). Easter is not over (junior in high school and two in college) until we hide the plastic eggs, and they work hard to find the Golden egg with some cash in it.
We have a tradition of listening to Dolly Parton’s “He’s Alive” and before YouTube I would read aloud Tony Campolo’s book “It’s Friday but Sunday’s Coming.” Tony named the book after S. M. Lockridge’s famous sermon of the same name. We now watch the YouTube version of Pastor Lockridge’s sermon that combines footage from the movie “The Passion of Christ.” It is a very powerful short sermon, and I would highly recommend watching it. Local Pastor Brandon Love of Connect Church Guntersville Campus (my home church) recently recited this powerful sermon a few years back on Easter and he nailed it.
Speaking of the movie, “The Passion of Christ,” my brother-in-law, Kurt, and I saw it on opening night back on Feb. 25, 2004.
Reading about the death and resurrection of Christ in the Bible as detailed in the four gospels (Mathew, Mark, Luke and John) is far different from watching it portrayed in the graphic Mel Gibson movie. When the movie ended the entire theater sad in silenced shock. That night changed forever how I viewed Easter and the incredible sacrifice Christ made so all who believe and make Christ their Lord and Savior might have eternal life (For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life…John 3:16 NIV).
God, in the form of his son Jesus, took on the sin of all mankind and died on the Cross so that we can confidently have hope in eternal life. Not only did he die on that cross, but he was buried and on the third day he rose again. Back in 2019, Jeannie and I made a pilgrimage (as they call it) to Israel, and I visited both of debated sites of Christ tomb. Guess what? He or his bones were not in either tomb. He rose from the dead and is in heaven with God waiting for that triumphal return. Oh, what a day that will be. We as Christians have Hope in this day.
God has called us to bring this “Good News” to the poor, the oppressed and the suffering. We can do this locally by supporting so many great ministries and charities that help the least of these (For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me…Mathew 25:35-36 NIV). Ministries that support the hungry, thirsty, homeless, poor, sick and prisoners are all around us. We are also called to help the widows and orphans and our senior citizens. When I moved to Marshall County I was overwhelmed by the generosity of the community. I have said this on so many occasions, but I have never seen a community, when there is a genuine concern, that rally together like Marshall Countians, to rise up and stretch to meet the needs of other and bring Hope.
Recently with the COVID pandemic touching everyone to some degree. So many friends have lost loved ones unexpectedly and it has been overwhelming. During the peaks of this terrible disease at both hospitals and doctor’s offices around the county, the bravery of the local healthcare professionals, tired, scared, and weary showed up, worked extra hours and days to heroically serve this community. They are true local heroes as well as the teachers and administrators in every school system. They were on the front lines, and they did not flinch providing Hope for so many in unprecedented times. During the worst of COVID, all we had was Hope. As with everything, the community rose to assist in any way we could. Providing snacks, meals to healthcare workers, prayer vigils outside the hospitals, praying for healing for the sick but also praying for strength and wisdom for the health care heroes.
Recently the news of the Russian war on Ukraine and the images of the destruction and evil are everywhere. It is all almost too much to bear as our heart breaks for the Ukrainian people. But during this horrible crisis, we read the stories of the neighboring countries welcoming in these desperate refugees (many women and children), we watch as ministries such as such as Doctors Without Borders, Samaritan’s Purse and many others run toward Ukraine and Poland to help the sick and dying. It reminds me of the first responders and the Fire and Police departments of New York City running toward the Twin Towers. So much bravery and so many heroes in the worst possible conditions. They are providing hope to a region of the World that is desperate for it.
This Easter and every day, we must keep HOPE in that It’s Friday but Sunday’s Coming. The tomb is empty because He is risen. He is Risen indeed (34 and saying, “It is true! The Lord has risen and has appeared to Simon” ...Luke 24:34 NIV) As Dolly, so eloquently closed her song, He’s Alive Sweet Jesus. I pray that each of you have a wonderful Easter weekend and reflect on the Hope we have in our Savior Jesus Christ.
Mark Brickeyis the owner of Sand Mountain Toyota car dealership in Albertville, Alabama.
