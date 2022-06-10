This is an opinion column.
From mass shootings and baby formula shortages on a national level to growing concerns about EMS services and other issues on a local level, headlines have been dominated by dismal and heartbreaking news in recent weeks.
For this week’s column, I’d like to take a step back and share some pleasant, personal news.
Friday, June 10, marked five years of marriage to my better half, Kelly.
While it wasn’t that long ago, it seems almost far-fetched how different our lives have become since our wedding day in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
In 2017, when we were just two “youngins” in love, 21-year-old Kelly worked as a bank teller, and 22-year-old me was just a lowly staff writer for The Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville, Alabama.
I guess its true what old — I mean, wise people say: The days may feel long but the years sure do fly by.
Now, we’re older “youngins” — don’t worry, I have some gray hairs to prove it.
Kelly is a world-class mortgage lender and banking officer at United Bank in Covington, and I, as anyone reading this likely knows, am the editor and publisher of The News. And while we take great pride in our positions, the job we have that gives us the greatest joy — most of the time — is being parents to our son and daughter Eli Duskin (3) and Opal Mae (2).
In addition to chasing after the kids, we’ve done our part to help keep U-Haul and other moving companies in business while chasing our career aspirations, too. Within five years, we have relocated four times: from a rental home to our home in Alabama and then from a rental home to our home in Covington.
It’s been quite a wild and unbelievable ride. All the unexpected twists and turns certainly left us woozy at times, but I’m honestly surprised she hasn’t jumped out and left me yet — maybe the seatbelt is locked up?
Of course, something about my wife that many people may not know, Kelly is, by far, the most aggressive backseat driver. Whether traveling to a place we’ve never been or just taking a trip to the grocery store, Kelly is always telling me when I should turn and griping about how slow or fast I’m driving. But as aggravating as that is, I couldn’t be more appreciative for her backseat driving in our life journey.
I likely wouldn’t be in the position I am today, or achieved any of the successes I’ve had, without her helping navigate — even when those times I didn’t want to hear it. I’m thankful for her stubborn, yet unconditional and sincere love and support.
So, my dear Kelly, here’s to five years down and a lifetime to go … and yes, honey, I’m buckled in.
Taylor Beck, native of Marshall County, is editor and publisher of The Covington News in Covington, Georgia, and former managing editor of The Reporter. He may be reached at tbeck@covnews.com.
