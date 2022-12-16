BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz varsity boys improved to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the Class 5A, Area 13 standings by whipping Crossville 68-33 on Thursday night at Pirate Gymnasium.
The Pirates built first-half leads of 16-5 and 29-15 at the quarter breaks. They turned the game into a runaway by outscoring the Lions 31-9 in the third period.
Boaz senior guard Chadan Hamilton achieved a milestone by scoring the 1,000th point of his career. He sank two free throws in the fourth quarter to reach 1,001 points. He closed with a game-high 20.
Andre Kirkland scored 15 and Carson Jones 14 to give Boaz three double-figure scorers. Jones hit four 3-pointers.
Judd Oliver contributed eight, Javius Hudgins six and Jaquan Kelly five.
Kaejuan Hatley collected 13 points and Ulises Figueroa 10 to lead Crossville. Levi Bouldin contributed eight and Caleb Causey and Josue Velazquez both one.
VARSITY GIRLS
Boaz 59, Crossville 20
The Lady Pirates moved to 7-6 overall and 2-1 in the Area 13 standings by sailing past CHS. Boaz led 23-0, 35-10 and 46-18 at the rest stops.
Lillac Stanton’s 14 points paced a trio of Lady Pirates who scored in double figures. Osalyn Minor netted 13 and Jazira Roberts 12.
Maggie Patterson contributed eight, Barbara Jackson seven, Amylia Langley three and Harley Wyatt two.
Ella Matthews made three 3-pointers and led the Lady Lions with 13 points. Gloria Nail scored three and Giovana Cabrera and Yazmin Delacruz two each.
