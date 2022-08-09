Marshall County Drug Task Force agents arrested a Guntersville man for distribution of cocaine linked to several overdoses.
Drug Task Force Commander John Siggers said between Feb. 25 and 27, five confirmed overdoses were reported in Marshall County resulting in the deaths of two people.
Since that weekend, the task force has investigated those overdoses.
On Monday, Alex Wayne Hollingsworth, 24, of Guntersville was arrested and charged with distribution of cocaine. He also faces three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Siggers thinks this was a group of people who used cocaine recreationally and didn’t know they were getting cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Fentanyl is sometimes deliberately mixed with cocaine.
“It gives the user a more intense high because it’s 2 separate things,” Siggers said. “One is an upper and one is a downer. It’s a push-pull. But it’s not just a more intense high. It’s a lot more dangerous.”
Dr. Victor Sparks of Marshall Medical Center North said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with 100 times the potency of morphine.
The “overdose lump” as law enforcement has called it happened Sunday morning, Feb. 27.
It happened in more than one town. Siggers described it as happening in Guntersville, Albertville and Boaz.
Sparks said a fentanyl overdose disrupts the respiratory system or it slows it way down, as slow as one or 2 breaths a minute. If it doesn’t kill the person outright, it can kill their brain.
“Everyone is talking because we had this little rash,” Sparks said. “But this is nothing new. It’s been going on for years.”
Heroin is also sometimes laced with fentanyl too and it can have the same effect with an overdose.
Siggers said cocaine mixed with fentanyl is sometimes called a “speedball.”
“In these people’s defense, they weren’t looking to buy this,” Siggers said. “They were buying cocaine.”
Fentanyl is typically used as a pain management tool for seriously ill patients. It can be used as a patch that delivers a time released dose or it can even be administered in an IV in a hospital setting.
That’s not the kind of fentanyl used to cut cocaine.
“This is in a powder form and they order it from China,” Siggers said.
Sparks said it comes from other nations as well and sometimes enters the country along the Mexican border. He said it might’ve come into Mexico from a different nation before making its way into the U.S.
He said drugs like fentanyl are very good for their intended purpose. It’s when they are abused that they become dangerous.
“It’s extremely frustrating and extremely discouraging to see anyone taking these drugs, but especially a young person who had so much potential and so many productive years ahead of them, all because of a lack of education,” Sparks said.
“This is not just an epidemic in our region, but in our nation and in our world, driven by people cranking this stuff out for the dollar who don’t care,” he said.
Cocaine – an old drug you probably heard about in the 1980s – appears to be something of a newly returned designer drug for young people with money. The cocaine users are a different set of people from other drug users.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.