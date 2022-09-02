The Snead State volleyball team pushed its record in Alabama Community College Conference play to 3-0 this week, rolling in a road win over Calhoun Community College, then winning a five-set thriller over Bishop State on Wednesday night.
With the wins, the Parsons are 5-2 on the season.
On Monday, the Parsons traveled to Tanner to take on Calhoun in the first-ever volleyball match for the school, and spoiled the party with a convincing 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of the Warhawks.
In that victory, freshman Lilly Rowell of Geraldine posted a team-high 11 kills, while Stephanie Sharp handed out 28 assists and a match-high four aces. Jordan Beason paced the Parson defense in the win with 16 digs.
While the Parsons made quick work of Calhoun on Monday, the match Wednesday against Bishop State was a marathon, with each team alternating sets in the first four before Snead pulled out a tight fifth set, and ultimately the match, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-12 to keep its perfect league record intact.
Sharp was again strong distributing the ball for Snead in the victory, handing out 53 assists in addition to a pair of service aces. Offensively, Rowell continued her big week with 20 kills, while Haleigh Molock and Brenna Howard added 13 and 11, respectively. Megan Lee tallied nine digs on the defensive end, while Jordan Beason put down three aces to go with six digs. Sydney Wilson and Camille Ford also put down three aces apiece in the win, as the Parsons totaled 12 in the match.
The Parsons will now gear up for one of the busiest portions of their schedule, starting Tuesday with a match at Wallace-Selma, followed by a match Wednesday at rival Gadsden State, then returning home on Friday and Saturday to host Lurleen B. Wallace and Coastal Alabama-East.
Sharp named Player of the Week
The first Player of the Week honors from the ACCC went to Snead sophomore setter Stephanie Sharp, who in the first week of the season racked up 180 assists, 14 aces, 18 digs, and 21 kills in 19 sets played.
For the season she is averaging just under 10 assists per set, and has put down 20 aces for the year, while starting all seven matches.
Sharp hails from New Market.
