A Crossville man died in a single-vehicle crash last Thursday.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Brandon Keith Davis, 28, of Crossville, died Thursday at about 7:55 p.m. when his 2003 Infinity G35 left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
Davis, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on DeKalb County Road 3 near DeKalb County Road 569, approximately eight miles east of Albertville, in DeKalb County.
No additional details will be released as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
