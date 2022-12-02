This article is an opinion.
Daddy always got the box out of the storage shed sometime during the first week of December each year. It was a five-footer with dark green branches and a little plastic stand. After he sorted out the multitude of various sized pieces, he assembled it in the living room in front of the big picture window. Next, he carefully wrapped it in two strands of brightly colored lights…we had the ones with big red, green, blue and orange bulbs. His job was finished after that and he turned the rest of the decorating over to me and Momma.
First, we wrapped a long strand of shiny metal tinsel around and around the tree. Next, we put on the new box of icicles we bought each year even though there were always a few strands still dangling from previous Christmas’s. Then, we hung an assortment of various colored glass balls on the branches with little strips of wire Daddy had cut and bent for us. To finish it up, Momma had a gold star she put on top with twinkling lights. When it was all completed, Daddy would tell us it was the prettiest tree ever. The entire decorating process usually took less than an hour.
Over the course of the next few days, I added little touches of my own creativity. My favorite was cutting small strips of construction paper, taping them together in loops and stringing them collectively to make a long garland. Momma said it looked beautiful on the tree when I wrapped it around the front of it. As I got older, I learned to make little Christmas wreaths out of yarn and candy canes from colored beads. I hung them all over the tree, as well.
Those Christmas trees of my youth were fun and highly anticipated. They were also stress free. After it was put up, Momma and Daddy didn’t give it much thought and let me attach any additions I wanted. The day after old Saint Nick made his appearance at our house, the tree was quickly un-decorated, disassembled, boxed up and returned to its’ spot in the shed for the next 11 months. I think we had the same tree my entire youth. It was only used for one month out of the year, so there was no need to spend hard-earned money on a new one.
Fast forward to 2022 and artificial Christmas trees are a big business now. You can buy them pre-lit, flocked, ultra slim or pencil thin. There are balsam firs, Fraser firs, noble firs and white pines. They come in heights ranging from six inches all the way up to 15-foot and taller! I bought a nine foot one three years ago to replace the seven foot one I had purchased a couple years prior. However, our new house doesn’t have tall ceilings, so the big tree had to find a new home and I bought seven-footer once again. This one is the slim model, by the way, with white lights and it was pre-assembled into just three pieces for easy set-up.
With a new tree, one must get new decorations, so after 17 trips to Hobby Lobby, I finally got everything I needed for it. My daughter and I unboxed and un-bagged everything last Wednesday and went to work on it. Eight hours later, it was “just right.” Realistic looking branches in shades of red, tan and gold adorn the top of the tree…apparently stars are not high fashion anymore. Rolls of black and white Buffalo plaid ribbon and burlap rope are draped around it…no shiny tinsel, of course. Metal angels, round plaid balls and porcelain Santa’s hang on every branch. It is heavily decorated with only a touch of the actual tree even showing.
We also put up a smaller tree in the sunroom, two lighted ones on the front porch flanking the front door and a couple on the back screened in porch as well. There are smaller trees in the kitchen, dining room and bedrooms and even a couple miniature ones in the bathroom. My husband started counting them all but gave up and tuned in to “Gunsmoke” where Miss Kitty doesn’t have time for Christmas trees.
While I think my big tree in the living room is gorgeous and I just love all the little ones scattered all over the house…there is a small part of me that misses the shiny tinsel, glass balls, icicles and construction paper garland of my youth. Maybe I should make another trip to Hobby Lobby for just one more tree and decorate it like the ones from my childhood. Keep counting, Larry…keep counting!
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
