Ryan Edward Johnson
Nashville, TN
(Formerly of Boaz/Albertville)
Ryan Edward Johnson , 42, formerly of the Boaz/Albertville area, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
He is survived by his son, Hunter Ryan Johnson; daughter, Jamee Caitlyn Young; parents David and Myra Lacey; and sister Allison Lacey; all of Boaz; as well as his special friend Victoria Moore, of Dyersburg, Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his biological father, Virgil Edward Johnson; biological mother, Lesia Lacey Johnson Masters; brother, Joshua David Lacey; and grandparents Arlie and Blondine Lacey.
Billy Malone
Boaz
Billy Malone, 90 of Boaz, died on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne White and Bro. Jamie Perigo officiating. Burial followed in the adjoining Cemetery. The family requests adherence to the current health restrictions of masks and social distancing. Please save your hugs and handshakes for healthier and happier times.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Gaskin, Terry Malone, Joe Smith, James Bowers, Randall Golden and Gary Williamson.
Mr. Malone was born in Mississippi on Sept. 15, 1931, to Malgram D. and Lily Bell Spradlin Malone. He was retired from Goodyear. He was a proud Marine Veteran having served from February 1951 until February of 1954 during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Malone, of Boaz; daughter, Sherry Bolding, of Albertville; grandchildren, Jason Collins, Aimee and Jamie Perigo and Kati Jones; great-grandsons, Ethan Perigo and Evan Perigo; and chosen son and daughter, Gary and Cindy Williamson.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Charles Bernard Mayfield
Albertville
Mr. Charles Bernard Mayfield, 88, of Albertville, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022, from the graveside of Marshall Memorial Gardens. The family received friends Sunday, February 6, 2022, at W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Mayfield; son James (Betty) Mayfield; grandchild, Brandy Mayfield; great-grandchildren, Tyler Mayfield, Brannon Mayfield, Kaden Mayfield, Malachi Poe, Andrena Mayfield and Rylan Regan.
Mr. Mayfield was preceded in death by his son, Bobby Mayfield, and grandson, Jody Mayfield.
Barbara Hughes Wester
Crossville
Barbara Hughes Wester, 65, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Noland Hospital Anniston.
Her funeral service will be noon Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Liberty Cemetery at Painter. Rev. Tony Holland and Rev. Ricky Smith will be officiating.
Mrs. Wester is survived by her husband, James Terry Wester; sons, James Matthew Wester, and Terry Wayne Wester; nine grandchildren; sister, Rhonda Hughes Walker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Catherine Lesley
Sardis City
Catherine Lesley, 73, of Sardis City, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at her home.
The family has chosen cremation. No formal service has been planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Herschel Lesley; step-children, Dora Lesley, Rosie Pell, Ronnie Lesley, Nathan Lesley and Samantha Patterson; a host of step grand-children; and her brothers, George T. Brown and William Brown.
Christy Whiteside Johnson
Cullman
Christy Whiteside Johnson, 46, of Cullman, formerly of Boaz, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Shannon Pullen will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher Johnson; daughters, Karissa and KaBriana Jenkins; son, Brody Sharpe; step-daughters, Caitlyn and Amber Johnson; one granddaughter; and parents, Martha Whiteside (Rick Seals) and Carl Whiteside.
Dennis Dean Fowler
Albertville
Dennis Dean Fowler, 58, of Albertville, died Feb. 3, 2022, at his home.
Services were Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jared sims officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Marieta Fowler; sons, Christopher Fowler (Taylor) and Michael Bogart Jr. (April); mother, Linda Fowler; sister, Charlotte Hudgins (Kenny); brother, Stanley Fowler; and five grandchildren.
Elvis Glenn Smalley
Albertville
Elvis Glenn Smalley, 48, of Albertville, died Feb. 5, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include two sons, Nicholas Smalley (Elly) and Bradly Smalley (Franchesca); his mother, May Oliver; sisters, Betty Floyd (Tim) and Rose Mary Oliver; brother, William Smalley (Regina); and eight grandchildren.
Margaret G. Carr
Albertville
Margaret G. Carr, 92, of Albertville, died Feb. 3, 2022, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Graveside services were Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jeff Martin officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Vickie Breland (Allen); son Freddy Carr (Mary); five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mary “Delores” Croft
Boaz
Mary “Delores” Croft, 74, of Boaz, died Feb. 5, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz with Bro. Max Croft officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Chris Croft; her mother, Mavorine Veal; sister, Judy Ables; and one grandson.
Nancy Swearengin
Albertville
Nancy Swearengin, 67, of Albertville, died Feb. 4, 2022, at her home.
Services were Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Anthony Batie officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a son, David Swearengin (Kristi); sisters, Margie Edwards and Sue Sexton; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Randy J. Bryant
Albertville
Randy J. Bryant, 65, of Albertville, died Feb. 3, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wesley Kirby officiating.
Survivors include a son, Josh Bryant; sister, Linda Wells; a granddaughter; and a step-granddaughter.
Roger Dale Cornutt
Boaz
Roger Dale Cornutt, 76, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his residence.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Forrest Home Methodist Church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Chris Cornutt will be officiating.
Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until 2 p.m. at Forrest Home Methodist Church. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Cornutt is survived by his wife, Diane Cornutt; son, Brian Cornutt (Connie); daughters, Kimberly Cornutt (Anita Bumgarner), Jamie Camper (Justin), and Brooke McGraw (Logan); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his sister, Mildred Spates.
Yvonne Walls McCormick
Boaz
Yvonne Walls McCormick, 86, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Walls Chapel Memory Gardens. Rev. Kerry Bryant officiated.
She is survived by her children, Ronald McWhorter, Richard McWhorter, Kim Smith and Michael McCormick; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Robert Walls (Nancy); sisters, Carolyn Fanchier and Gertrude Luken (Jim); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dena Jean Brown
Ider
Dena Jean Brown, 86, of Ider, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Services were Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church with Revs. Dennis Hall and Jason Wilks officiating. Burial was in the adjoining cemetery. Rainsville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her sons, Edward Brown (Mary) and Mark Brown (Angela), both of Ider, and Kevin Brown (Gwen), of Henagar; daughter, Lori Hicks (Donnie), of Henagar; sisters, Clo Dean Rodgers, of Guntersville, Betty Jo Ellis, of Ider, and Reba Joan Wilks, of Henagar; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
