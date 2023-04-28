The Marshall County Commission on Wednesday voted to delay implementing its recently approved policies at the county animal shelter to allow more time for dogs to be adopted before the 60-day cutoff for euthanasia goes into effect.
The shelter has been offering free pet adoption for the entire month of April in hopes of finding homes for the 67 dogs currently over the 60-day limit.
County animal control supervisor Kevin Hooks said the majority of those dogs have been adopted out. He asked for a two-week extension on the euthanasia policy to give him time to move out the dogs that have been adopted and give the remaining 12 or so time to find a new home.
“The adoptions are going great,” Hooks told the Commission. “We’re having people show up every day.”
District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate, who was adamant about not exceeding the 60-day hold when the policy was being discussed, said he was in favor of the two-week extension and was pleased with the number of dogs that had been adopted so far.
“First time I’ve been up there where you could hear yourself talk,” Shumate said, referring to the shelter being less full.
The vote to extend the deadline received unanimous approval from commissioners, but several citizens raised concerns about the procedures and ongoing renovations at the shelter.
One woman asked why they don’t extend the deadline for 30 days or longer. Another asked whether the upgrades, including a new 1,500-square-foot building, would benefit workers more than they would the animals.
Angie Moon, who has been a persistent advocate for improving the shelter, asked how the commission would keep the shelter from again overflowing with dogs passed the 60-day hold.
Hooks said with the number of dogs he picks up — roughly 600-800 annually — he expects the shelter to be full “all the time” but, with the help of his staff and volunteers, he intends to move dogs in and out of the shelter as quickly as possible.
Both Chairman James Hutcheson and District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims argued that nothing the Commission could do to improve the shelter would be “good enough” for certain members of the public, which the chairman said was “disheartening” given the effort he and others have been putting toward the project.
“We’re not asking for the impossible,” Moon said. “And, yes, we can be pleased. We just want to have something other than people blowing smoke at us, and we’re just tired of it… We want you to do what you say you're going to do and not keep putting lipstick on a pig… We’re as tired of it as y’all are.”
