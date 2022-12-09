ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater is excited to announce our 2023 concert season opener! Christian Rock band: Casting Crowns will be making SMPA a part of their 2023 Tour. Multi-platinum selling Grammy winners Casting Crowns will take their powerful live performances on the road this spring with The Healer Tour and Sand Mountain Amphitheater is excited to be part of this outstanding tour. Casting Crowns has many featured hit songs from the band’s current chart-topping Healer album (“Scars In Heaven,” “Crazy People”), concert goers will also experience a night of worship like no other with some of the group’s most beloved songs like “Only Jesus,” “Nobody,” “Praise You In This Storm,” “East To West” and many more. With more than 12 million albums sold and multiple Grammy, Dove and American Music Awards to their name, Casting Crowns might be best known for their fan-favorite live concert events – and The Healer Tour promises to be no different, with additional performances by special guests We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Tickets are on sale now at https://sandmountainamphitheater.com/.
About Casting Crowns:
Casting Crowns is a contemporary Christian music band that was formed in 1999 by youth pastor Mark Hall. The band has released eight studio albums and two live albums. Their first album, Casting Crowns, was released in 2003 and their most recent album, The Very Next Thing, was released in 2016. The band has had four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and fifteen No. 1 singles on the Billboard Christian Songs chart.
Despite the fact that Casting Crowns is regarded as one of the most prestigious acts in Contemporary Christian Music, having won multiple Grammy, Dove, and Billboard Music awards over the course of their career, lead singer/songwriter Mark Hall asserts that they are simply a band.
About We Are Messengers:
We Are Messengers has over 400 million career streams, over 2.5 billion airplay audience, and a 14-week No. 1 billboard radio song (“Come What May”), along with six Top 5 and ten Top 10 Christian Airplay hits with “Image of God,” “Power,” “Maybe It’s Ok,” “Magnify,” “Point To You,” “Love,” “Everything Comes Alive,” “God With Us,” “This Is Jesus” and “From Heaven To Earth (Joy To The World).” The band has had multiple sync film and TV placements on major networks including Lionsgate, MTV and CBC. We Are Messengers has played for a live audience of over 2 million people across 40 states and five countries, including selling out shows in the Netherlands, England, and lead vocalist Darren Mulligan’s native Ireland.
About Ben Fuller:
Ben grew up in Southern Vermont on his family dairy farm working along-side his father. Ben turned to addiction at a young age, but his entire outlook on life shifted after losing a close friend. Motivated to change, he moved to Nashville to pursue a career as a country singer where he began his relationship with Jesus and began writing with a burning desire to share what God did to turn his life around. Today, Ben lives completely sober, while sharing his story filled with hope, mercy and grace.
