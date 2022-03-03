Douglas standout MacKinley Portillo was brilliant on the rubber on Monday, throwing a no-hitter to lead Douglas past Southeastern, 10-0.
The pitcher tossed all six innings, striking out 16 and walking zero.
Portillo also got it done at the plate, homering on a 2-2 count, scoring three runs in the top of the first.
Douglas put up four runs in the sixth inning with contributing to the big inning including Chloe Green, Mallory Ackles, and Lexi Maples, who each had RBIs in the inning, with Maples getting her RBI on a solo home run.
As a team, Douglas racked up 11 hits in the win. Alexis Clark, Green, and Maples each managed multiple hits for the Eagles.
Appalachian 1, Douglas 0
Both teams were strong on the rubber on Tuesday, but Appalachian was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Douglas.
MacKinley Portillo started the game for Douglas and recorded 23 outs. Douglas lost despite out-hitting Appalachian three to two.
Portillo took the hard-luck loss for Douglas. The right-hander surrendered no runs on two hits over seven and two-thirds innings, striking out 21, while the Eagle defense played error-free behind her.
Carlie Camp led Douglas with two hits in four at bats.
