Albertville Police are seeking information on the identity of a man struck and killed early Monday morning.
Assistant Police Chief John Amos said at approximately 4:15 a.m. Monday, Albertville Police and Albertville Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision.
The collision occurred on Alabama 75 just north of the Martling Road intersection.
Amos said the victim was declared dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision.
Several lanes of Alabama 75 were closed during the investigation by Albertville Police and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
Amos said no arrests have been made in the case. The vehicle that struck the man did not remain on the scene after the collision, he said.
“The location where the collision occurred was very dark and investigators are considering the possibility that the vehicle driver may have not been aware that the object they struck was a person,” Amos said.
An investigation is ongoing, Amos said.
The victim’s identity has not yet been determined. The victim is described as being an adult Hispanic male, approximately 45 years old, weighing 160 pounds and measuring 5 feet, 2 inches tall.
He had short dark hair and facial hair, Amos said.
Anyone with information about the collision or the victim is asked to call Albertville Police at 256-878-1212.
